"He has the perfect body now. So sexy!" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says 27-year-old star could be available for Everton clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be available for their Premier League clash against Everton on December 31.

The Spanish manager made headlines after calling Phillips overweight ahead of their important Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool on December 22.

Notably, Guardiola confirmed to the press that Phillips would be unavailable for the Liverpool game with the words (via Marca):

"He's not injured. He arrived overweight. I don't know [why]. He didn't arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play. That's why he cannot play. When he will be ready, he will play, because we need him, we need him a lot."

Other England players who participated in the FIFA World Cup returned to Manchester City on Wednesday (December 21). However, Phillips reportedly did not train with them. He was also excluded from the squad for the Carabao Cup clash, which City won, while the other England internationals were on the bench.

However, it looks as though the midfielder has gotten back into good shape. Speaking to the press ahead of the Everton game, the Manchester City manager told the press (via Marca):

"He has the perfect body now. So sexy. We will see for the weekend. He has spent the first part of the season out with surgery to arrive for the World Cup and did everything to get to the World Cup. It's not just about just being fit you also have to understand what we want to do."

The Spanish tactician concluded, hinting at a potential stint for Phillips against the Toffees:

"So that means, as quick as possible, because Rodri cannot play all the games, so as quick as possible he will play. But I'm happy that yesterday for example Kalvin trained really well and sooner or later he will play."

Pep Guardiola has vowed to quit Manchester City if necessary

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has indicated that he will resign or not extend his contract if he believes something about the club is "broken." Last month, Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension with City. It will take him through 2025, potentially bringing his total time at the club to nine years.

However, he stated in a press conference that he would not enjoy a lengthy career at the Etihad Stadium if things were to change for the worse (via BBC):

"The moment I feel something is broken, I will resign or not extend. I continue to say I'm not going to stay like Fergie and Arsene. The contract is just paper. I extended because I have the feeling we can still play good. But in the end, it's the results. If we are tired of each other, I will not finish this contract."

Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016 and has since led them to four Premier League titles, among other honors.

