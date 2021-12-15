“He could be that perfect fit” – Noel Whelan urges Manchester United to replace Pogba with midfielder who can ‘offer a lot more’

Former England international Noel Whelan believes Jude Bellingham would be a perfect fit for Manchester United if Paul Pogba doesn't renew his contract.

According to ESPN, the new caretaker manager of the Red Devils, Ralf Rangnick, has added Jude Bellingham to his target list. Rangnick has been given more power in his contract as the management trusts him to make fundamental changes in the team.

Noel Whelan has also said that Bellingham has everything that Paul Pogba can offer Manchester United. Whelan is of the opinion that Bellingham could easily replace the French international in the Manchester United squad.

In an interview with Football Insider, Whelan said:

“He’s got aggression, attacking presence, skill, youth on his side – I think he’d offer a lot more than Pogba has. I certainly don’t think Man United are going to be the only team in the hunt for Bellingham – the whole top four will be chasing him come the end of the season.''

He further added:

“You don’t look any further than Bellingham when you’re talking about incredible international talents, do you? He’s an even better prospect than Jadon Sancho, for me. It really depends where Man United finish, it’s huge. He will want to play in the Champions League, and if they can’t give that to him – they will have less pulling power.”

The young England international is gaining eyeballs for his dynamic gameplay on the wings. He has managed to sneak into the starting XI at Borussia Dortmund and has 10 national caps.

The 18-year-old has played 43 league games for Borussia Dortmund. He has scored thrice in the ongoing season in the Bundesliga. Before Dortmund, Bellingham spent a year with Birmingham City, where he featured in 41 games and scored four goals.

However, Noel Whelan spoke about the conditions to attract Bellingham's attention and a potential move later. He said Manchester United have to make sure they finish in the top-four of the Premier League this season. A top-four finish would assure them of a Champions League spot next season.

Manchester United might poach Bellingham in summer next year if Pogba does not extend his contract

Noel Whelan believes every club in Europe will be after Bellingham and bids will be announced in the summer next year. As per reports, Paul Pogba is not keen on signing a contract extension with Manchester United. With this in mind, Rangnick might pursue his target signing with more intensity in the summer window next year.

Speaking on the issue surrounding Paul Pogba, Rangnick said:

"I wouldn't say he's not worth keeping, but players have to want to play for a big club like Manchester United. If a player does not want to play Manchester United in the medium or long term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind."

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month after a series of disappointing defeats in the Premier League. After the Norwegian, Michael Carrick took over the reins for three matches.

Carrick stepped down from his role at his parent club after the arrival of Ralf Rangnick was announced at Old Trafford.

