“He could be the perfect foil for Saka” – Kevin Campbell suggests Arsenal must sign 23-year-old star

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell is confident that Wolverhampton Wanderers' winger Pedro Neto would be a very good signing for the Gunners if he joins them.

Neto has been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent times. The Portuguese winger has impressed this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists in eight games for Wolves. He has been the main attacking threat for his side, helping them to 14th place in the table.

However, Neto has a poor injury record after he was out for 127 days last season due to an ankle injury. He also suffered an ACL injury in the 2020-21 season, keeping him out for most of the year.

Campbell, however, isn't bothered by Neto's injury record as he continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal. He explained how the Portuguese would have less workload with the Gunners, protecting him from fatigue and injuries.

When asked if he's worried about Neto's injury record, Campbell said (via HITC):

“No. I tell you why, he is young enough. But he isn’t going to have to play every game."

"Sometimes that’s what happens when he plays every game, that’s when the fatigue kicks in and just something might happen. When you play for a real possession-based side like us, then he will get time to rest up on that sideline."

He also said:

"He can switch with Saka. One minute he is on the bench and the next minute he is starting the next game. I think he could be the perfect foil for Saka.”

Arsenal are currently dealing with an injury issue to Bukayo Saka, with concerns being raised around the youngster's workload. Hence, signing someone like Neto could provide an excellent rotational option for the Gunners.

Arsenal set to return to 2 big fixtures after international break

The Gunners have had an excellent start to the 2023-24 season. They are unbeaten in the Premier League after eight games and are second behind Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored.

Arsenal have also qualified for the EFL Cup fourth round. They are, however, second in their UEFA Champions League group, a point behind RC Lens, against whom they lost 2-1.

The Gunners will return to action on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League against London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They will then travel to face Sevilla, who are just a point behind in their Champions League group, three days later.

A defeat against Sevilla could see Arsenal battling to get into the knockout stages of the Champions League.