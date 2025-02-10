“He would be the perfect last piece in the jigsaw” - Joe Cole tips 31-year-old star to join Arsenal; says ‘stranger things have happened’ 

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole believes Harry Kane would be a perfect fit at Arsenal. The pundit has backed the Gunners to secure the Bayern Munich star's signature.

Kane departed his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 to join the Bundesliga giants in his quest for trophies. The 31-year-old is yet to bring home his first piece of silverware despite establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

He signed for Bayern on a four-year deal. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the England forward was available for €80 million in January after a secret release clause came into play. However, it was only active last month and will not be available this summer. Romano also reported that another release clause worth €65 million would become active in January 2026 (via GOAL).

Arsenal are intent on reinforcing their attack after injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners have long been linked with a host of strikers and they could attempt to sign Kane when he's available, a move that makes sense to Cole.

The former Chelsea forward said (via FourFourTwo):

“I can see the logic with Harry Kane joining Arsenal – stranger things have happened. He’s gone to Germany, and he’s carried on where he left off. The man just oozes goals. For Arsenal, as a footballer, he would be the perfect last piece in the jigsaw – he suits them down to the ground."

Kane has been in extraordinary goalscoring form since joining Bayern, scoring 72 goals and providing 22 assists in 73 games.

Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign Bayern Munich star Harry Kane

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged his former club to sign Harry Kane. The pundit believes the Englishman would be worth paying the release clause for the Gunners.

One of the names the north Londoners have targeted in their pursuit of a striker is Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. However, the Swedish forward's services could come at an exorbitant price, with the Magpies reportedly valuing him at a whopping €150 million.

Merson believes the Gunners should opt for Kane instead, the second-highest scorer in Premier League history with 213 goals. He would be available at less than half of Isak's price next January. Merson said on Sky Sports:

"I keep on saying Isak. I mean there's not a lot around. I'd go Harry Kane, I'd pay the £60 million for Harry Kane. 100%."

The Gunners will next face Leicester City in the Premier League on February 15 at the King Power Stadium.

