“He would be perfect for the Premier League” - Liverpool and Manchester United should look to appoint 56-year-old manager, suggests ex-Serie A coach

Former Italian coach Giovanni Galeone has backed Liverpool and Manchester United to sign Max Allegri as manager. Allegri, currently in charge of Juventus, has won six Serie A titles and has been backed to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Galeone told Gazzetta dello Sport (via Caught Offside):

“Until some time ago I would’ve told him (Allegri) to stay. Now, however, I’d tell him that the time has come to seek success abroad, as both Capello and Ancelotti did after so many successes in Italy.”

He continued:

“Allegri coached and won with Milan and Juventus. He is in his eighth season with Juventus, and only (Giovanni) Trapattoni has more games than him. I don’t see Max in Saudi Arabia, but he would be perfect for the Premier League."

Galeone concluded:

“Next summer will be a summer of great changes throughout Europe. I think Max would do very well at Liverpool post-Klopp or at Manchester United.”

Allegri-coached Juventus are currently third in the Serie A table. They have 59 points after 29 games, and are 17 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Liverpool lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday

Liverpool locked horns with Manchester United on Sunday, March 17, in the FA Cup quarterfinals at Old Trafford. The Reds were beaten 3-4 by United in extra-time courtesy of a last-minute winner from Amad Diallo.

United opened the scoring in the 10th minute via Scott McTominay. However, two quick goals just before half-time, from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah, saw United trail going in at the break.

Despite Liverpool dominating the second-half, the Red Devils pulled level via Antony in the 87th minute. As the game went into extra-time, Harvey Elliott put the Reds in the lead again.

Marcus Rashford drew level for the Red Devils in the 110th minute before youngster Amad Diallo sent United through to the next round in the dying seconds of the game.

Manchester United will face Coventry City in the semifinals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.