“He could be that person” – Darren Bent names player who could emulate Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has named the player who could emulate Chelsea legend Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge right now. According to the Englishman, Blues midfielder Connor Gallagher can step into the shoes of the legendary midfielder. Gallagher is currently on loan at Crystal Palace.

Frank Lampard was an influential figure for the Pensioners during his days in London, stepping up at vital moments and scoring loads of goals. Darren Bent claims the Blues currently need a player of that profile at the center of the pitch and believes Connor Gallagher could be a perfect fit.

He was quoted as saying, as per talkSPORT:

"When you look at Chelsea early on, not even in their most successful periods because they've been successful ever since Abramovich took over, Lampard was always the one getting in the box and getting the goals. They need someone who can get in the box and score goals and you look at Conor Gallagher and I think he could be that person."

Despite suggesting the 21-year-old to them as the future Frank Lampard, Darren Bent doubts the Blues will walk that path. The Englishman took a snipe at the Premier League giants, saying they would rather spend money on other players despite having talent at their disposal.

He said:

"I think he [Connor Gallagher] would (start) but you know Chelsea will pay £60 million to sign a player of that ilk when they've got one there."

Connor Gallagher {L} in action for Crystal Palace during a Premier League clash with Liverpool this term

Frank Lampard's Chelsea career in numbers

The Englishman joined the Blues from West Ham United in a deal worth €16 million in the summer of 2001. He spent 13 years at the club before leaving for New York City on a free transfer in the summer of 2014.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Lampard made a whopping 648 appearances for the club, recording 211 goals and 150 assists to his name in all competitions.

He also claimed multiple honors, including one Champions League crown, three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and many others. He is arguably the greatest player in Chelsea's history.

