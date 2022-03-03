"He is not the person for this type of anger" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dismisses speculation of Takumi Minamino's anger over Carabao Cup final snub

After being left out of Liverpool's match-winning side in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last weekend, Takumi Minamino put in an excellent performance last night against Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The Japanese star scored an excellent first-half brace as the Reds went on to win the game 2-1. Jurgen Klopp hailed the 27-year-old for his performance after the final whistle and backed him to get better and better.

There were also suggestions that Minamino's performance last night was fueled by the frustration of being excluded from the side that played the Carabao Cup final. However, Klopp was quick to dismiss the idea. Although he sympathized with Minamino, he believes that the player is not the type of person to be angry about being left out of the side.

Following last night's match, Klopp spoke in a post-match interview and defended his decision to leave Minamino out last weekend. He said:

"Taki was very disappointed, I can imagine, but I never spoke to him about it.

"These are the decisions I have to make for this lineup and actually my decision is very positive because I decide for the player but it means for others it is not so cool.

"That is how it is. I don't think that is the reason why Taki played so well tonight, he is not the person for this type of anger or whatever.

"But it is just the situation he was in and the lineup for Sunday was kind of the right one because we won the game in the end and that is how it is.

"My decisions are tested by the results that we get and the players have to keep working, that is how it is.

"For me being a player at Liverpool FC is the best place you can be but it means you have to deal with situations you might not have to deal with somewhere else.

"Because you don't play all the time but then you don't have a chance to play a final all the time [somewhere else] or there are no chances to win silverware, so these are the decisions the players have to make.

"But the door is always open because you will get your chance and then you have to deliver.

"Then you are part of it and Taki was a massive part of the journey in the Carabao Cup and that he didn't play in the final might have been hard for him.

"But in the long term, when he looks back, he just won the Carabao Cup with Liverpool and that is a really good thing."

Takumi Minamino will play crucial rule as Liverpool eye all four trophies

Liverpool v Norwich City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

With the Carabao Cup in the bag, Liverpool will now turn their attention towards the other three trophies on offer this season. The Reds are only 6 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand.

As for the FA Cup, last night's victory booked a place in the quarter-finals for Klopp's men as they look to go the distance.

Following a 2-0 win against Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, Liverpool will almost certainly go all out in the biggest club competition as well.

Success in all four competitions will be a remarkable record for the club and Jurgen Klopp and they seem to be up for the challenge. Minamino, for one, will be crucial to the side's claim to success as squad rotation will invariably force him into the spotlight. The Japanese star will hope to maintain his momentum and continue to perform for Liverpool.

