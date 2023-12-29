"He has personality, that's what you need to play here" - Ten Hag praises Manchester United youngster ahead of Nottingham Forest fixture

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hailed midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for his calmness and understanding of the game ahead of the Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30).

The Red Devils are coming off a thrilling 3-2 home win over third-placed Aston Villa in midweek, recovering from an early two-goal deficit, to register their tenth league win of the season.

Alejandro Garnacho led the hosts' fightback with a second-half brace before new signing Rasmus Hojlund ended his 14-game Premier League duck with an 82nd-minute winner. Although Mainoo didn't make a goal contribution, he had a decent outing as a starter.

Ahead of his team's final Premier League game of the year at Nottingham, Ten Hag waxed lyrical about Mainoo (as per Centredevils):

"He has personality. That's what you need to play here. He's very talented. He's very mature for his age. He brings calm and understanding to the game. He looks for always playing up front. That's what I like in a player."

Mainoo, 18, has made seven senior appearances for United this season, starting five times, all in the Premier League.

"He is going to score more goals" - Manchester United boss on Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is off the mark in the Premier League.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reiterated his trust in young striker Rasmus Hojlund after the Dane finally got off the mark in the English top flight at the 15th time of asking.

Having scored five times in the UEFA Champions League - where United finished last to crash out of Europe - Hojlund mostly cut a sorry figure in front of goal in the league.

However, things changed at Old Trafford in midweek against Villa, and Ten Hag reckons there's more to come from Hojlund, telling the club's website:

“I have to repeat myself but I trust him, I knew he could (score in the Premier League). His goals in the Champions League and in Denmark showed what he did as a young player in Austria, in Italy and he is a very strong character.

“But, of course, this goal will give him confidence and belief that he is going to score, and he is going to score more goals from this point on, I am sure.”

The Manchester United striker has six goals in 23 games across competitions this season, with five of them - as mentioned above - coming in the Champions League.