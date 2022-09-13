"He was in a phase of adaptation after 20 years in the same club" - Former PSG striker says it is a 'pleasure' to watch Lionel Messi despite him not 'scoring too much'

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Fabrice Pancrate has praised Lionel Messi for his current form. He believes the Argentine has finally settled in at the Parc des Princes and is a joy to watch.

Messi joined PSG last summer after spending almost the entirety of his footballing career in Barcelona. The forward has a sub-par season by his standards and managed just six goals in Ligue 1 as the Parisians lifted the title.

He has started well this season, scoring thrice and assisting seven times in the first seven league matches of the season. Speaking to Le Parisien (h/t Paris Fans), Pancrate heaped praise on the PSG star and said:

"I wouldn't say we found Messi because in fact, we hadn't lost him. He was in a phase of adaptation after twenty years in the same club. It was just a matter of time, patience, click."

He added:

"So, for me, what he's doing today is Messi; it's only natural. Sure, he doesn't score too much, but when you see the impact he has on the game, his vision, the unlikely passes he finds."

Pancrate went on to say:

"What a pleasure to see him play in real life. As soon as he has the ball, it's a treat. It has no waste. He, the ball is his friend. It's incredible. Even I, who love football, used to say to my friends: 'Yes, I admit, I would pay to see him play.'"

The former footballer concluded:

"Everyone thought that Paris had just taken him for his name, that he was on the end. But no. If Messi took up this challenge, it was because he felt capable of it."

Lionel Messi aiming for a successful season at PSG

Lionel Messi vowed to do better at PSG this season and has delivered on his promise so far. The Argentine has started the campaign in fine fashion and has been instrumental for the French side, who sit top of Ligue 1 after seven matches.

Speaking to TYC Sports earlier this summer, the former Barcelona star said:

"I know that this year is going to be different; I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different."

Lionel Messi rediscovering his form is also great news for Argentina. The PSG forward is set to lead La Albiceleste at the FIFA World Cup later this year in what could be his final chance to win the coveted trophy.

