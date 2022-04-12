“He is phenomenal” – 22-year-old admired by Arsenal and Liverpool hails Premier League manager as ‘Messi of coaches’

Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni has heaped praise on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte despite being tracked by rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 22-year-old Italian is having a stellar season at the back for Inter, having appeared 27 times in Serie A, scoring a goal and contributing three assists. According to HITC, Bastoni's eye-catching performances have drawn the attention of Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool, with all three clubs interested in signing the player.

In the past, Bastoni praised his former Nerazzurri boss Conte, deeming him to be the Lionel Messi of managers. He told Gazzetta dell Sport (via HITC) two years ago:

“Everyone had spoken highly of Conte and I’ve only received confirmation of how great he is. As far as I am concerned, Conte is the Messi of coaches. He is phenomenal, has exceptional footballing ideas and always wants to go on the attack.”

Bastoni broke through the Inter academy, making his senior team debut in 2017. He has been sent out on loan to Serie A sides Parma and Atlanta but is now a mainstay in Simeone Inzaghi's side.

Calciomercato reports that Inter are considering offering the centre-back a new deal to ward off interest from Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool. This is despite Bastoni signing a new contract less than 12 months ago, which will keep him at the San Siro until 2024.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal to battle for Alessandro Bastoni's signature

The north London rivals may clash over Inter defender Bastoni.

The 22-year-old's impressive performances for Inter have seen him earn 11 international caps for Italy. The Casalmaggiore-born defender is one of Europe's most admired young defenders, with many deeming him to be the heir to Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini.

Interest in Bastoni from the Premier League sides is understandable given his huge rise to prominence at Inter.

It looks as if Spurs may have more sway should the defender arrive in the Premier League as Bastoni has spoken of his admiration for Conte. The youngster appeared 74 times under the current Spurs boss and developed into the huge talent he is under the Italian manager's guidance.

However, Bastoni won't come cheap if the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool do pursue a deal for the defender. Transfermarkt currently value the 22-year-old at £54 million. Inter are likely to try and negotiate a higher price given the two years remaining on his current deal.

