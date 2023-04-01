"He has been phenomenal" - Mikel Arteta impressed with Arsenal loanee this season

Mikel Arteta has told 'phenomenal' Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun to 'keep doing what he has been doing' after a highly impressive season in Ligue 1 so far.

Balogun joined Stade Reims on a season-long loan last summer and has since netted 17 goals in 27 league matches - more than Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. (13 each).

Wissam Ben-Yedder and Alexandre Lacazette have the same tally, while Jonathan David and Kylian Mbappe lead the list with 19 league goals this term. His impressive performances in France haven't gone unnoticed in north London.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before the league game against Leeds United later today (1 April), Arteta said (h/t Official club website):

"To focus on today, and focus on what he had been doing because he has been phenomenal. Keep doing what he has been doing and don’t focus on anything else, and everything else will come naturally. I would try to do what he has been doing because he’s been working really well for him and the team."

The 21-year-old has been on Arsenal's books for the entirety of his career and made his senior debut in a 3-0 Europa League group-stage win against Dundalk in October 2020. Chances in the first team, however, have been few and far in between for him.

The New York-born England U21 international has featured in 10 games across competitions for the senior Arsenal team. He is expected to return to the Emirates at the end of the season but could face difficulties in forcing his way into Arteta's squad.

The Gunners spent £45 million to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer and have Eddie Nketiah as a backup centre-forward. Gabriel Martinelli and January signing Leandro Trossard are also more than capable of playing down the middle in attack.

Arsenal loanee did not feature on international duty this season

Folarin Balogun was called up to the England U21 team for their international friendlies against France U21 and Croatia U21 in March.

England U21 beat France U21 4-0 but lost to 2-1 to Croatia U21.

However, the on-loan Stade Reims striker was withdrawn from the squad after suffering an injury in his club's 2-1 league loss against Olympique de Marseille on 19 March. He scored a goal against OM and played the full 90 minutes.

However, England Football's official website revealed after the game (h/t Daily Cannon) that he had suffered an injury. Neither the nature nor the severity of the injury is known, but it may not be too serious if he lasted the entire match against Les Minots.

Balogun, who is also eligible to represent the USA, is yet to make his senior bow for England.

