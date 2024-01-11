"He wouldn't pick up the phone!" - Micah Richards trolls Jamie Carragher as he claims he could video-call Manchester United icon

Micah Richards trolled Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher when the latter claimed he could video call Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former defenders were recently asked to reveal the most famous person they could video call on CBS Sports. Richards was the first to answer and named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who often appears beside the duo during CBS Sports' coverage.

Lionesses legend Alex Scott, who was also present in the studio that day said (via Mirror):

"Well, it depends on what we're kind of going for... Louis Theroux! Come on? Like the biggest documentary maker ever!"

Carragher then took his pick and revealed that he would ring up the former Manchester United manager. Poking fun at the ex-Liverpool star, Richards replied saying:

"He wouldn't pick up the phone to you!"

Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham, who was tasked with picking the best answer, then added:

"They're all a bit boring, to be honest... I'm going with Louis Theroux, it was different."

The 82-year-old Ferguson took charge of Manchester United in 1986 and remained boss of the club till 2013. He won 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors and will go down as one of the greatest managers ever.

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville reveals Sir Alex Ferguson asked him to tap up Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has revealed how he was tasked with approaching Steven Gerrard over a move to Old Trafford. The two England teammates shared the pitch for their country 33 times, managing one joint goal contribution.

This transfer never materialized, but it would've made the headlines given the Red Devils and Liverpool were arch-rivals.

Speaking on The Stick to Football podcast, Neville recalled (via The Peoples Person):

“I have just remembered when Sir Alex asked me.. when I went into his [Gerrard’s] room with England and asked him to sign for United. I felt as though it was a bit of a hopeless [case].

“I went to see Stevie and he was quite categoric quite quickly! He said ‘Seriously, I wouldn’t get out of Liverpool and my family would never get out of Liverpool’. Those were his exact words to me.”

Gerrard came up the ranks at Liverpool and made a staggering 710 appearances for the club, bagging 186 goals and 157 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League with the Merseysiders in 2005 but failed to lay his hands on the Premier League trophy.