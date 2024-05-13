“He picked the pockets” - Ian Wright salutes ‘elite' Arsenal star for "unbelievable" moment in win over Manchester United

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has praised Leandro Trossard for his goal for the Gunners against Manchester United. Wright's former team went up against their arch-rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12, needing a win to move back to the top of the table.

There were doubts over the visitors would be able to come away with a victory as they had won just one of their previous 16 matches at United's stadium. However, Trossard helped Arsenal come away with three points, netting the only goal of the contest in the 20th minute.

The goal came after Casemiro's failure to get forward in time saw him play Kai Havertz onside. Havertz then got to the byline on the right before cutting the ball back, with Trossard getting in behind Casemiro and ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to tap the ball home.

Wright has praised the Belgian for his movement and technique to finish the chance. He said on the Wrighty's House podcast (via TBR Football):

“The level of Trossard’s arrival was elite to the point he sorted his feet out by the time he got there, he picked the pockets and he has gone there even before they know they are done.

“He is in, bang, goal, gone. His movement to get in front of Wan-Bissaka so that he can go and finish that ball was unbelievable. No wonder he is one of our top scorers and best finisher.”

Trossard is Arsenal's joint second-highest scorer in the Premier League this season, having netted 12 times in 33 appearances. He is level with Kai Havertz (12 goals in 36 matches) and only behind Bukayo Saka, who has struck 16 times in 35 games.

That's nice, but our objective is to win the league: Leandro Trossard on scoring in Arsenal's win vs Manchester United

Leandro Trossard's strike led Arsenal to their first win at Old Trafford since 2020. The result also saw the Gunners complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

After the match, Trossard was asked by Sky Sports about his goal being historic in the aforementioned contexts and potentially in his side's first league title win since the 2003-04 season. The Belgian replied (via arseblog.news):

"Yeah, that’s nice, but obviously there’s only one objective and that’s try to win the league. Like I said, we have done our job today. We’ll be up to the last game and that’s all we were aiming for. It will be a nice week now and then a great game next week and hopefully we can celebrate something."

Arsenal's closest rivals Manchester City will be in Premier League action in midweek as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in their game in hand. Victory in that contest will lift Pep Guardiola's side back to the top of the table, giving them a two-point lead over their closest challengers.

Mikel Arteta's men will close out their season at home to Everton, while City will host West Ham United on Matchday 38, with both games scheduled for May 19.