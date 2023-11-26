"He was all over the place" – Steve McManaman slams Liverpool superstar for his performance in 1-1 Manchester City draw

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has criticized Alisson Becker's sub-par outing in his team's 1-1 Premier League stalemate against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (November 25).

The Reds, who slumped to a 4-1 loss at the Etihad last campaign, managed to eke out a draw during their latest trip to the Cityzens. Erling Haaland netted the opener in the 27th minute before Trent Alexander-Arnold bagged an 80th minute equalizer with a fine right-footed strike.

Alisson, meanwhile, produced an uncharacteristic performance this weekend. The 31-year-old goalkeeper's miss-kick led to Haaland's left-footed goal after a couple of nervy punts earlier on in the first half.

Speaking to the Premier League Productions, McManaman remarked on Alisson's outing against the reigning Premier League champions. He elaborated (h/t HITC):

"Alisson had a really strange game, very strange coming back from international duty. Sometimes, you focus on midfielders or forwards after international duty. But actually, it was the goalkeeper. He was all over the place."

McManaman, who represented Liverpool 364 times in his career, said:

"He tried to make crazy passes today as if he was this sweeper up, where he wants to play all these delicate balls. Once you are back in the game at 1-1, you get it and kick it 80 yards away from your own goal. He just got caught today."

Alisson, who started both of Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games during the recent international break, registered four saves at City. He completed just two of his 16 attempted long balls and 36 of his 51 overall passes during the Reds' trip to last season's treble winners.

So far this season, the ex-AS Roma shot-stopper has overseen five shutouts in 14 outings, including one UEFA Europa League start, across all competitions. He has conceded just 11 goals for his club so far.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool 'passed a test' during recent 1-1 draw at Manchester City

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that his team succeeded in proving their character in an early Premier League title test. He said (h/t ESPN):

"For us, I think it passed a test, I am not sure if it was the test. In a business where nobody has time, it is really difficult to ask for it and use it. Last year we had a team that played long together and we got completely under the wheels here and had no chance."

Liverpool, who have won once in their last 15 league visits to the Etihad, managed to snap City's 23-match winning streak at home in all competitions. They recorded 40% possession, registered eight shots to their opponents' 16, and completed 338 passes with 82% accuracy.

While Liverpool are third in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 28 points from 13 matches, Manchester City are second with 29 points.