"He would play for a decade" - Liverpool fans excited after rumors link them to "monster" player

Liverpool fans online are excited by rumors linking AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni with a move to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Liverpool have inquired about signing Aurelien Tchouameni. However, the report also states that Chelsea are in pole position to secure the services of the 21-year-old midfielder.

This has not stopped Liverpool fans from becoming excited about the prospect of being linked to a future superstar. The Reds have been shrewd in the transfer window although there has been comparatively less transfer activity at Anfield in recent windows.

Here are some of the best tweets from excited Kopites:

He would play for like a decade thats a midfield spot sorted

Rati @rati156

But much cheaper.

He's monster. Strong defensive and pressing machine. Same or maybe better then Declan Rice. But much cheaper. We definitely need Tchouameni. He is Liverpool style Medfield, not Thiago or Keita.

We should arleady have paid, they're asking a very low fee.

There are 3 young players I'd love for us to get and Tohouameni is one. Bellingham and Adeyemi are the other 2. We need to rebuild our midfield and Jude and Aurelien can do that for us.

Been quiet waiting for us to be linked to this player. Solid midfielder can really help us out , young and lots of chance for playing time.

We need him in our midfield or someone similar. Tchouameni's going to the top, top baller.

HT @half_turn



Immense physical profile, has long legs and is agile for his size/strength so he is class in large spaces.



His technique is refined. Has good passing range. Can even attack space, plays sometimes as a DLP.



Re Tchouameni: Immense physical profile, has long legs and is agile for his size/strength so he is class in large spaces. His technique is refined. Has good passing range. Can even attack space, plays sometimes as a DLP. Has a lot to work with. I like him for that price tag.

Bro this kid would be an insane signing for us man I'd love to have him , 42m isn't even bad for a 21 year old with star potential

Abdullah @Sir_amazing34



Henderson

jones

Milner

Thiago

OX



And bring him and Rice and Bissouma



Just sell Henderson jones Milner Thiago OX And bring him and Rice and Bissouma Our current midfielders are shambles

Nicole @LFCPG90 @LFCTransferRoom



We aren't going to pay that amount of money unfortunately. He's a talented lad though and it's what we currently need. We have no legs in that midfield

Huge fan of his, surely not the only big club around Europe going to be after his signature

Everyone are ahead of us we don't like to spend if he's more than 50p

We inquire, keep tab, monitor, scout, interested in, close in, weigh in, keen to bring in…, bla bla bla! And then lose out to ….. That's all about our transfer business!

No way we turn down £42m for him, he's in the main french squad at such a young age and he's a brilliant player that could fit into the team

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are looking to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming transfer window. The Reds have still not signed a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Anfield to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Liverpool also have quite the injury-prone midfield. The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have struggled to stay fit over the last 12 months. Adding an extra body in midfield would make sense for Jurgen Klopp since the likes of James Milner are not getting any younger.

However, it is highly unlikely that Aurelien Tchouameni will join Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window. Chelsea reportedly have the upper hand over the likes of the Reds, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus in the race for the French international.

Aurelien Tchouameni's has had a meteoric rise whilst playing for AS Monaco. The 21-year-old midfielder has made 65 appearances for the Ligue 1 side and has scored five goals along the way. Tchouameni has also earned seven caps for the French national team.

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League following the final international break of 2021

Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the Premier League following the final international break of the calendar year. The Reds are in dire need of a win after drawing with Brighton and suffering a defeat at the hands of West Ham United.

Liverpool have lost valuable ground to league leaders Chelsea following a run of two games without a win. The Reds are currently four points behind Chelsea after 11 games.

Despite the disappointing results in the Premier League, Liverpool have already successfully navigated from their Champions League group with two games still to play. Jurgen Klopp's side are guaranteed to finish first in the group which also includes AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and FC Porto.

