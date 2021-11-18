"He would play for a decade" - Liverpool fans excited after rumors link them to "monster" player

Liverpool fans online are excited by rumors linking AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni with a move to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.
According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Liverpool have inquired about signing Aurelien Tchouameni. However, the report also states that Chelsea are in pole position to secure the services of the 21-year-old midfielder.
This has not stopped Liverpool fans from becoming excited about the prospect of being linked to a future superstar. The Reds have been shrewd in the transfer window although there has been comparatively less transfer activity at Anfield in recent windows.
Both Liverpool and Chelsea are looking to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming transfer window. The Reds have still not signed a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Anfield to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer.
Liverpool also have quite the injury-prone midfield. The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have struggled to stay fit over the last 12 months. Adding an extra body in midfield would make sense for Jurgen Klopp since the likes of James Milner are not getting any younger.
However, it is highly unlikely that Aurelien Tchouameni will join Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window. Chelsea reportedly have the upper hand over the likes of the Reds, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus in the race for the French international.
Aurelien Tchouameni's has had a meteoric rise whilst playing for AS Monaco. The 21-year-old midfielder has made 65 appearances for the Ligue 1 side and has scored five goals along the way. Tchouameni has also earned seven caps for the French national team.
Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League following the final international break of 2021
Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the Premier League following the final international break of the calendar year. The Reds are in dire need of a win after drawing with Brighton and suffering a defeat at the hands of West Ham United.
Liverpool have lost valuable ground to league leaders Chelsea following a run of two games without a win. The Reds are currently four points behind Chelsea after 11 games.
Despite the disappointing results in the Premier League, Liverpool have already successfully navigated from their Champions League group with two games still to play. Jurgen Klopp's side are guaranteed to finish first in the group which also includes AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and FC Porto.
