"He should play more, I hope he comes" - Hakan Calhanoglu wants Real Madrid star to join Inter Milan amid recent rumors

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu wishes that his Turkey teammate and Real Madrid star Arda Guler joins him to represent the the Nerazzurri. In recent weeks, reports have suggested that there are positive talks between Guler's agents and the Serie A outfit over a move in the summer.

The rumors have seemingly stemmed from the youngster's lack of game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Discussing Guler after Turkey's 3-1 defeat to Hungary on Thursday, March 20, Calhanoglu said (via Football Italia):

"Arda Guler is a very important player, a brother I care a lot about. I’d love for him to come and play with us at Inter. My advice is that he should go where he gets more playing time, he deserves it.

"Everyone wants quality players. I don’t know how things are going for him at Real Madrid, so I don’t want to get too involved. I just hope he plays more because he deserves it."

Guler and Calhanoglu have featured 15 times besides one another but are yet to register a joint goal contribution. It remains to be seen the price that Los Blancos will demand to let go of the attacking midfielder, who is contracted at the club till the summer of 2029.

It has been tough for Guler this season, starting just six LaLiga matches and once in the UEFA Champions League. With Jude Bellingham playing in the attacking midfield role and Rodrygo operating on the right wing, it looks unlikely that the 20-year-old will become a regular starter in the near future.

Arsenal among clubs considering a move for Real Madrid star Arda Guler- Reports

According to reports from CaughtOffSide, Arsenal are said to be among the clubs looking to sign Arda Guler in the summer transfer window (via Just Arsenal). News in recent weeks has suggested that the player is open to a loan deal or permanent move if Carlo Ancelotti stays on at Real Madrid.

However, the Emirates may not be the best option for the Turkey international at the moment. With Martin Odegaard operating in the attacking midfield space and the emergence of Ethan Nwaneri, Guler is certainly not going to be guaranteed minutes in this position.

Moreover, his alternative spot as a right winger has already been tied down by arguably Arsenal's most influential player, Bukayo Saka. Nwaneri has also shown in recent months that he can play on the right-hand side in Saka's absence.

