“He could play for any top team” – Kevin Campbell provides encouraging update on Arsenal-linked defender 

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes reported Gunners target Jurrien Timber is good enough to play for any top European club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Arsenal are edging closer to finalizing a deal for the Ajax defender. The Gunners will reportedly need to pay £40 million to acquire the 22-year-old's services. Timber is said to have already agreed personal terms with the north London outfit.

Kevin Campbell believes this is an excellent signing. Appearing on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, he said (via HITC):

“He could play for any team, any team, at the top, any top team.”

Jurrien Timber can be deployed as a centre-back and right-back. The defender had a stellar season for Ajax, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 47 appearances. He also helped his side keep 11 clean sheets.

The Netherlands international would be a stellar addition to Mikel Arteta's team. The Gunners will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season and squad depth will be important for them to compete for silverware. Timber's versatility means Arsenal would be getting two players for the price of one.

The Gunners' summer transfer window is already shaping out to be a very successful one. They have already signed Kai Havertz for £65 million and are on the verge of signing Declan Rice for around £105 million.

Arsenal midfielder Grant Xhaka set to reject Bayer Leverkusen for chance to play in the UCL: Reports

According to Greek news outlet England365, Granit Xhaka wants to stay at Arsenal this summer. The Gunners midfielder will reportedly reject a deal with Bayer Leverkusen as he wants to play UEFA Champions League football next season.

This development comes after Fabrizio Romano reported that both Xhaka and Arsenal have had an agreement with Leverkusen since May. The transfer is expected to be completed once the Gunners officially sign Declan Rice.

However, England365 and journalist Dimitris Manakos believe Romano has reported false news. They have allegedly spoken to people close to the 30-year-old, who have claimed that the midfielder plans on remaining at the Emirates next season.

The main reason behind Xhaka wanting to stay is his desire to be involved in Champions League football. Bayer Leverkusen have failed to qualify for next season's UCL, finishing sixth in the Bundesliga last season.

Xhaka had a stellar season for the north London outfit in the 2022-23 campaign. He scored nine goals and provided seven assists from central midfield in 47 appearances across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes