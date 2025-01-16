“He played like he weren’t interested” - Rio Ferdinand left impressed by performance from Arsenal star in 2-1 win over Spurs

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Myles Lewis-Skelly after Arsenal's win over Tottenham. The former defender claims that the youngster played like he was not interested and it was just another game at his school.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Ferdinand claimed that Lewis-Skelly did not let the pressure get to him and was brilliant in the match. He added that the left-back was treating the match like a school game and said:

“Tell you another player who I have been pleasantly surprised I think. Myles Lewis Skelly. 18 years old. Composed. North London derby. I love seeing young kids come into games like this and treat it like it’s any game at school. You know what he done there? He played like he weren’t interested. He played like he weren’t interested then he pounced and read the ball beautifully.”

Mikel Arteta was also full of praise for the youngster and claimed that the defender handled Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson well. He said:

"He was phenomenal today. He’s a real personality you know, he has so much drive and he has an attitude about him, but you have to play against Kulusevski and Johnson here, it’s not easy, the way he handled the situation and the occasion as well, it was tough I think."

Tottenham took the lead via Son Heung-Min early in the game but the Gunners came back to win. Gabriel and Leandro Trossard scored late in the first half and kept it until the end of the match.

Former Arsenal hero heaps praise on Myles Lewis Skelly

Aaron Ramsey was also on TNT Sports and claimed that Myles Lewis Skelly played confidently in the North London Derby. The former Arsenal man stated that the youngster has done well after coming into the first team and said:

"You could see his confidence there and he backed it up with his performance tonight. I thought he was absolutely outstanding, to be fair to him. To come in, in the few weeks that we’ve had, in the magnitude of that game, I thought he handled himself brilliantly. He was up against Kulusevski there who has been one of Tottenham’s better players this season and offers so much threat down that right-hand side. He can be proud of tonight’s work."

Arsenal have closed the gap on Liverpool to 4 points, but the Reds still have a match in hand.

