"He is a player who would excite those fans" – Noel Whelan believes Newcastle United should snub Everton defender and sign Liverpool man instead

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Newcastle United to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez instead of Everton’s Ben Godfrey.

As per the Daily Express, Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Liverpool’s £23million-rated centre-back Joe Gomez and could make a move for him in the summer. The Mirror, on the other hand, has claimed that the Magpies are also preparing to push for Everton’s Ben Godfrey, a player they failed to sign in January.

James McCarthy* @JamesInvictus

VVD & Gomez 22 +6 subs 28

VVD & Lovren 8 + 1subs 9

VVD & Matip 8 + 1 subs 9

That amazing defence was mainly Virgil and Joe but many seem to have forgotten how good he is #LFC I SO want Joe Gomez to succeed. STILL only 24.When we won the PL Van Dijk started all 38 with

Both Merseyside defenders are capable of producing fine performances, but Whelan has no doubt who the better player is. When asked whether Gomez would be a better fit for Newcastle United than Godfrey, Whelan told Football Insider:

“Oh god, yeah – absolutely. He’s more proven at the top level, he’s had more international recognition – and he’s a player well worth around that £25million mark. Yes, he’s had his injury problems. But time is on his side, and I believe he is a player who would excite those fans.”

He added:

“He’s more consistent, and he gives you a really good option at centre-back and right-back. He can play in a three at the back as well. If you’re giving me a choice between Godfrey and Gomez, I’m going for the latter every day of the week.”

Joe Gomez joined Liverpool from Charlton United for a reported fee of €4.9million in 2015. He has since made 136 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, winning one Premier League and Champions League amongst other honors.

Newcastle United move could prove to be win-win for both Joe Gomez and Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has primarily preferred Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk at the heart of his defense this season.

Summer signing Ibrahima Konate has also made life difficult for Gomez, who has only appeared 15 times across all competitions in the current campaign.

Sam @SamueILFC Massive respect to Joe Gomez this season. Never complained about his lack of game time or down the pecking order or playing out of position. Brilliant professional. Massive respect to Joe Gomez this season. Never complained about his lack of game time or down the pecking order or playing out of position. Brilliant professional. https://t.co/qYg7CcdvX1

If Newcastle United manage to match the Reds’ valuation and agree personal terms with the player, the transfer could be a blessing for all parties involved.

Gomez, 24, would get regular football and have the opportunity to get his career back on track. The Magpies, meanwhile, will have a versatile defender with plenty of top-level experience at their disposal.

Finally, the Reds would have close to £25million in the bank, allowing them to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

