“He is the player Man Utd fans wanted Mkhitaryan to be”, “ran the show” – Fans hail Manchester City star as best in the world after his performance in 3-0 win over Wolves

Fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne after he impressed against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Manchester City played their seventh Premier League match of the 2022-23 season against Wolves today (September 17). Bruno Lage's side were no match for them as they emerged victorious at Molineux.

England international Jack Grealish opened the scoring for the Cityzens just seconds into the match. Erling Haaland then took his goalscoring tally in the league to 11 in the 16th minute.

Wolves defender Nathan Collins went on to make Manchester City's task easier by getting him sent off in the 33rd minute of the game. Phil Foden completed the scoring for the visitors in the second half.

The Cityzens' 3-0 victory over the Wanderers has seen them go atop the Premier League table. They now enjoy a two-point lead over Arsenal, who could reclaim their place as table-toppers by beating Brentford on Sunday (September 18).

While Grealish, Haaland and Foden got their names on the scoresheet, De Bruyne impressed for Pep Guardiola's side. The 31-year-old in fact provided the assists for the team's first and third goals.

Fans were once again left impressed with the Belgium international's performance for Manchester City. Some have taken to Twitter to hail him and even compare him to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

One fan wrote:

"Gerrard was class. De Bruyne is a different level though to any midfielder."

Another supporter hailed De Bruyne as the 'best Premier League midfielder of all time'.

De Bruyne has now provided eight assists for his teammates from 10 appearances across all competitions this season. The midfielder has also found the back of the net once so far.

What next for Manchester City and De Bruyne?

Manchester City, who have won five and drawn two of their seven Premier League games so far, will now not return to action until October 2. Club football will come to a temporary halt after this weekend, with international fixtures coming up.

De Bruyne, though, is expected to link up with his Belgium squad ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. The Red Devils are scheduled to take on Wales and the Netherlands on September 22 and 25 respectively.

The Belgian will then return to training with the Cityzens ahead of their derby with Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's side, who have had their match against Leeds United postponed this weekend, have won five of their last six matches in all competitions.

