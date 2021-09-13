"He is a player with remarkable quality" - Carlo Ancelotti lauds Real Madrid star

Real Madrid maintained their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 La Liga season with a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. The hosts went behind twice but ultimately proved to be too good for Los Celestes.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick, Vinicius Junior struck once and Eduardo Camavinga scored his first-ever goal for Real Madrid on his debut to help Los Blancos to three points.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti reserved special praise for Vinicius, who scored Real Madrid's third goal of the night and was a menace down the left wing.

"[Vinicius] is playing very well, with a lot of quality, very effective... he's a player who is [playing] at a very high level. He is a player with remarkable quality. At this point in the season he's doing very well, he just needs to keep going. Right now he's confident, he's very calm and cool in front of goal," Ancelotti said after the match.

The win took Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga table with three wins and a draw under their belt in four matches. They will now face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday before playing Valencia, who are tied on points with Madrid, in La Liga on Sunday.

'We must improve our defensive side of things' - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

The Real Madrid manager, while praising his side's attacking prowess, highlighted that the team needs to work on the defensive side of things. He, however, hinted that the absence of David Alaba and Ferland Mendy could have played a part in them conceding two goals to Celta Vigo.

"We showed our quality in attack. But we absolutely must improve on the defensive side of things. We were missing [David] Alaba and [Ferland] Mendy, but we need to help ourselves more in defense," Ancelotti said.

"The team showed a lot of attacking quality with Benzema, Modric, [Eden] Hazard, Vinicius, Miguel Gutierrez. What wasn't clear was the defensive organization. The team had a great second half," he added.

