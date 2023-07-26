“He was not a player who stood out to me before” – Manchester United star changes opinion on Mason Mount after training with him

Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez has said that he has been left pleasantly surprised by Mason Mount. The attacking midfielder completed a £65 million move from Chelsea this summer.

Since arriving in Manchester, Mount has played in pre-season games. Fernandez has been surprised by Mount's quality in training, telling Diario AS:

“The coach is changing the team. New signings have arrived, and the squad now has a new lease of life. Mason Mount is a really great player, but on the pitch, he has an incredible character.

"And then, there is Lisandro Martínez, who arrived last summer and has a level of aggression that seems crazy.”

When quizzed further about Mount, Fernandez said:

“He has surprised me because he was not a player that stood out to me before when watching matches. But in training, you can see the quality, the technique and the ability that he has. He is very good."

Mount struggled for game time at a Chelsea team that sorely underperformed last season. He amde only 35 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and six assists.

The Englishman will look to rejuvenate himself at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, as there's no denying his technical prowess.

What Mason Mount said after joining Manchester United?

Manchester United made a massive statement in the summer when they swooped up Mason Mount from Chelsea. He was one of the Blues' best players in recent seasons.

Hence, signing the player is a statement of intent from the Old Trafford club. Mount comes to Old Trafford with ambition, saying after completing his move (via Mirror):

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career.

"Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies."

He added:

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead and am ready for the hard work expected here."

Mount's arrival means United now have a midfield consisting of creative players like Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Red Devils perform next season.