"He is playing as if a dream comes true" - Ralf Rangnick names Manchester United star who is an example to the rest of the squad 

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has lauded Anthony Elanga for enjoying himself on the pitch, urging some of his other players to take inspiration.

The Red Devils took on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 encounter at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night.

The visitors conceded an early goal through Joao Felix and looked on course for a disappointing defeat. Fortunately for them, they had Anthony Elanga at their disposal, who equalized only five minutes after coming off the bench. After Bruno Fernandes played him through, Elanga calmly placed his shot across goal, beating Jan Oblak.

Discussing Elanga’s impact, Rangnick stated that it was “fun to watch him play” and thought some other players should take a page out of his book.

Speaking to BT Sport (via the club’s official outlet), Manchester United's interim manager said:

“He is playing as if a dream comes true. He is just a joy and it's fun to watch him play. I wish a few other players would take him as an example, or almost as a role model I would say, not because he is doing everything right, but because he’s just enjoying himself on the pitch and that’s what it’s all about.”

Rangnick aded:

“Football is an important sport and even more so for our supporters or for the media, but it’s still a ball game and you have to enjoy yourself on the pitch. This is what I wish us to do when we play them again in a few weeks.”

The Swedish forward has featured in 13 games under Rangnick this season, registering three goals.

Ralf Rangnick kept Manchester United savior Anthony Elanga from going out on loan

Since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick has tried his best to make Manchester United play an attractive and cohesive brand of football. And while that has been a bit of a hit-and-miss, his impact in the dressing room is undeniable. The players look a lot more united and seem eager to help each other out on the pitch.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



Rangnick said…



“He was almost on his way out on loan in Jan, I told him: no way, you will stay”.



“From the first training session, he showed up. I was in my hotel room watching videos of him on YouTube!”.



Special night for Elanga. Anthony Elanga, 19 years oldRangnick said…“He was almost on his way out on loan in Jan, I told him: no way, you will stay”.“From the first training session, he showed up. I was in my hotel room watching videos of him on YouTube!”.Special night for Elanga. Anthony Elanga, 19 years old ⭐️🇸🇪 #UCLRangnick said…▪️ “He was almost on his way out on loan in Jan, I told him: no way, you will stay”.▪️ “From the first training session, he showed up. I was in my hotel room watching videos of him on YouTube!”.Special night for Elanga. https://t.co/1p072Gy1oT

The German’s man-management skills also shone through in the way he handled Elanga's transfer request. Due to lack of playing time, the academy star was on his way out of the club in January.

Rangnick asked him to stay, assuring him of more involvement for the first team. The former RB Leipzig manager's clearly keeping his end of the bargain and is now reaping the rewards for putting his trust in the youngster.

