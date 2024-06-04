"He plays bad" - Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong slammed by Netherlands legend

Ruud Gullit has taken shots at Frenkie de Jong and opined that the Barcelona superstar doesn't make the most of his ability. He believes that the Dutchman is often found 'ghosting' in big games, and the 2022 World Cup was a perfect example.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport, Gullit slammed the Barcelona midfielder for his performances with the national team, claiming the Dutchman needs to take matters into his own hands. The 61-year-old said:

"I am going to say something to Frenkie. I started at Feyenoord as a right winger. Then Johan Cruyff told me: Ruud, you have to improve the game of your teammates. I never understood him. But you know why he told me that? Because when you improve the game of your teammates, you always play good!"

He added:

"No, he plays bad. He doesn't live up to the qualities that he has. If I look back at Frenkie de Jong in the last World Cup, he was ghosting! He needs to take matters in his own hands! I often hear people say, if Frenkie plays, then we start playing football. Based on what?! Look, I find him a fantastic player, I saw him vs Germany, incredible. But I find it too little, too less!"

Frenkie de Jong and The Netherlands were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Argentina in the quarterfinals via a penalty shootout after the European side made a dramatic comeback from 2-0 in normal time to secure a draw.

Barcelona star was also blasted by Rudd Gullit in 2023

Rudd Gullit is evidently not a big fan of Frenkie de Jong and criticized the midfielder in 2023 as well. Speaking to De Telegraaf, he claimed that the Barcelona star and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk did not have leadership skills.

"I think Van Dijk and De Jong don't have leadership skills,” Gullit said. “Actually, I'm asking them for something they don't have. They need more attention to their own game. It's difficult for a coach to work without leaders on the pitch and it's supposed to be that Van Dijk and De Jong should be those leaders."

De Jong is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in April and remains a doubt for EURO 2024. However, he has admitted that he is ready to take risks to play for his national side this month.