"He plays in a great team" - Brazilian icon Cafu questions why Robert Lewandowski would leave Bayern Munich 

Brazilian legend Cafu has admitted that he's been left surprised by rumors linking Robert Lewandowski with a move away from Bayern Munich. The two-time World Cup winner believes the Pole is playing in a “great team” and has no reason to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Lewandowski, who joined Bayern Munich from arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in July 2014, is reportedly (via Sport) looking for a summer transfer. The Poland international has allegedly agreed to join La Liga giants Barcelona in principle and is urging the Bayern board to green-light his move. The Blaugrana are prepared to pay up to €60million to bring the two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award-winner to Camp Nou.

— @giaco_iaco Barcelona has reached a principle of agreement with Robert Lewandowski. The striker has a contract with Bayern until 2023, but wants to leave to La Liga now. Barça will have to negotiate with Bayern. Barcelona has reached a principle of agreement with Robert Lewandowski. The striker has a contract with Bayern until 2023, but wants to leave to La Liga now. Barça will have to negotiate with Bayern.— @giaco_iaco https://t.co/8EbPJVJH8o

Cafu, however, does not understand why the 33-year-old would want to leave Germany. The former AC Milan defender believes the Bavarians and their no. 9 compliment each other perfectly and are formidable together.

Commenting on the Polish striker’s exit rumors, Cafu said (via Spox):

“He plays in a great team and he plays well in this team - so why should he leave? Playing in this team has helped him become one of the best in the world.”

Since moving to the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski has been scoring at an astounding rate for Bayern Munich. He has registered 339 goals in 366 matches across competitions, winning one Champions League and seven Bundesliga titles in as many seasons.

The striker’s current contract with the German champions will end in the summer of 2023.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski wants Real Madrid move

While Barcelona seem to have taken the lead in the race for Lewandowski, their arch-rivals Real Madrid cannot be ruled out just yet. As per the contrasting reports by the Daily Mail, Lewandowski wants to end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu and wishes to join Madrid this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Robert Lewandowski's dream is to sign for Real Madrid.



But he is aware that Erling Haaland's potential transfer to Madrid would have to go wrong to have a chance of that happening.



(Source: Robert Lewandowski's dream is to sign for Real Madrid.But he is aware that Erling Haaland's potential transfer to Madrid would have to go wrong to have a chance of that happening.(Source: @diarioas 🚨 Robert Lewandowski's dream is to sign for Real Madrid.But he is aware that Erling Haaland's potential transfer to Madrid would have to go wrong to have a chance of that happening.(Source: @diarioas) https://t.co/3PHUeiWu5j

Los Blancos, on the other hand, are seeing the Bavarian star as ‘Plan B,’ with their primary target being Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland (via FanNation). The 21-year-old Norwegian will be available for only €75 million this summer, but the Whites could face stiff competition from other European heavyweights for his signature. Unless they can fend off rivals and land Haaland, Lewandowski could become a potential plan for Madrid ths summer.

