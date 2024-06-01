“He plays like Zidane” - Real Madrid legend showers Jude Bellingham with special praise ahead of Champions League final v Dortmund

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos compared Jude Bellingham to club great Zinedine Zidane ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1. The Englishman has been one of the best players in the world this season, taking La Liga by storm and helping Los Blancos reach the continental final.

The 20-year-old superstar has scored 23 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 games in all competitions since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He's been one of the best players at the Santiago Bernabeu. His quality style of play has pleased Madrid legend Roberto Carlos, who was quick to compare the midfielder to Zinedine Zidane. He told TalkSPORT (via Caught Offside):

“He plays like Zidane. For this kind of player, there is no ceiling. He is one of the top players.”

Jude Bellingham has drawn comparisons to Zidane since arriving at Real Madrid and also inherited his iconic No. 5 shirt.

He is set to play against his former club Borussia Dortmund, as he has been named in the starting lineup. He will start alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, both of whom have shone this season. He will be hoping he can lead Real Madrid to glory against his former club, as the youngster established himself with the German giants in the Bundesliga.

Carlo Ancelotti calls upon Jude Bellingham and other young Real Madrid players to "take more responsibility"

Carlo Ancelotti has called on players like Jude Bellingham and his young teammates at the club to "take more responsibility". Toni Kroos is set to retire after the season, and with Luka Modric nearing 40, the Madrid manager believes the next generation at the club could do more.

He said to TNT Sports (via Eurosport):

"[The experience of Kroos and Modric] helps a lot - the environment, the ambience in the squad. The veterans are really good examples for the young players, able to keep a good atmosphere in the dressing room. Good attitude, really focussed every day in training.

"This generation of players that started in 2014 are still there - Modric, Nacho, Lucas [Vazquez], [Dani] Carvajal. In the future, it will be on the younger players to take more responsibility."

The Real Madrid manager also discussed Jude Bellingham specifically, adding:

"He adapted really well, because of his character. He's really mature, really professional. A lot of quality with not much ego. He had a fantastic season - I hope he can celebrate with the Champions League."

The manager will be hoping that he can lift the UEFA Champions League trophy with the young players in the squad.