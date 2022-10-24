“He was at that point the best player in the world” – Virgil van Dijk names ex-Barcelona superstar as his idol

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has named Barcelona icon Ronaldinho as his idol when growing up.

In an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, the Dutch defender spoke up about the talents that Ronaldinho possessed during his time at the Nou Camp.

He was asked who his idol was, to which he responded:

"Ronaldinho, just the way he was. I think in the second season after he joined Barcelona he was the difference maker. He was the one everyone was looking to see; his goals, the tricks, the flair. He was at that point the best player in the world, he definitely inspired me; even in different ways because I'm not a striker of course."

The Brazilian became an all-time great during his time at Barcelona, making 207 appearances, scoring 94 goals and contributing 20 assists.

As Van Dijk alludes to, during his second season with Barca, Ronaldinho put the world on notice.

He made 42 appearances across competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 16 assists.

The former Barcelona forward revolutionized the Ginga style of play which is synonymous with Brazilian players.

Quick-feet, scintillating trickery and a masterful eye-for-goal, Ronaldinho was truly a once in a lifetime footballer to watch.

He won the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League, the Copa America and the La Liga title twice, among other honors.

Ronaldinho was also named the winner of the 2005 Ballon d'Or.

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho lauded Liverpool's Van Dijk as the best defender in the world

Van Dijk and Ronaldinho share the love

It appears the love Van Dijk has for Ronaldinho goes both ways as the former Barcelona attacker has heaped praise on the Dutchman this past May.

Ronaldinho claimed the Reds centre-back to be the best defender in the world, saying (via Sports Illustrated):

"I love him, in my opinion, he is the best defender in world football at this moment. I have lots of love and respect for him, and he is an amazing player."

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in £76.2 million in 2018 and has been a mainstay in the defense ever since.

He has made 197 appearances to date, scoring 17 goals and contributing 11 assists.

The Dutchman has won the Premier League, Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup during his time at Anfield.

One of his greatest performances came against Ronaldinho's former side Barca in the infamous 4-0 win in the Champions League on 7 May 2019.

He managed to nullify the threat posed by Lionel Messi and co, making two tackles, two interceptions and five clearances.

