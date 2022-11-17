"He is at the point where he is overthinking" - Louis Saha explains why Manchester United superstar is struggling at Old Trafford 

Louis Saha has explained why he thinks Jadon Sancho is struggling at Manchester United after missing out on the FIFA World Cup.

The winger was one of the most promising wingers in European football at Borussia Dortmund and completed a big-money move to Old Trafford last summer. He bagged 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 assists in all competitions for the German club.

Jon Mackenzie @Jon_Mackenzie There aren't many bigger drop offs in modern football than Jadon Sancho's recent decline after his move to Manchester United. Given he didn't make the England squad for the World Cup, I looked at what happened to him.

There aren't many bigger drop offs in modern football than Jadon Sancho's recent decline after his move to Manchester United. Given he didn't make the England squad for the World Cup, I looked at what happened to him. https://t.co/wbn26FTtwJ

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations, tallying just eight goals and four assists in his 52 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. The winger was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad to go to Qatar and Saha believes Sancho may have a fitness problem.

The former Manchester United striker told Compare.Bet:

"He is at the point where he’s overthinking. I think he’s a player who came maybe with a fitness problem, so it took him time to actually adjust – strangely, because he’d come from England and he knows the intensity – but I felt like he was not at the same level as others.

"Maybe it’s because of the club that the team was not at the level of the rest of the Premier League. But I think there is a lot of overthinking in his game. I have seen him, like ‘Ok, you should be running at players, doing your dribbling, maybe missing a few but keep going’, and he’s thinking about losing the ball."

He added:

"And when you have that much quality you will be pressurised to actually perform, especially when the team is not doing well. So I think he didn’t have the fire in him to do that – the confidence to do that – and that’s what I think let him down, basically, because he has the quality.

"Lately, I think, he had a difficult time but maybe two months ago he was playing well, he was scoring some goals. But overall he seems, I’m not going to use the word shy, but yeah in some way not as aggressive."

Trey @UTDTrey You have players like Neymar praising Sancho yet I’m supposed to believe he’s shit because silkymount says so You have players like Neymar praising Sancho yet I’m supposed to believe he’s shit because silkymount says so https://t.co/oydrqhVOJO

Neymar praises Manchester United star Jadon Sancho despite missing out on FIFA World Cup

Speaking to The Telegraph, Neymar gave his thoughts on the upcoming FIFA World Cup and even discussed the Three Lions.

The Brazil international believes Gareth Southgate has made a mistake by not taking the tricky Manchester United winger, as Neymar stated:

"I forgot about England, but obviously they have a chance.

He further added:

"I really like [Harry] Kane and Sancho, they are two incredible players and I have a special love for them. I like players that have their qualities."

Jason Burt @JBurtTelegraph An exclusive interview with Neymar - on joking with Messi about winning the World Cup, the advice he would have given himself as a young boy and the player who should be in the England squad telegraph.co.uk/world-cup/2022… An exclusive interview with Neymar - on joking with Messi about winning the World Cup, the advice he would have given himself as a young boy and the player who should be in the England squad telegraph.co.uk/world-cup/2022…

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes