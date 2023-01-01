"He has a point to prove" - Journalist claims Manchester United flop could be heading back to Old Trafford

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay could be heading back to Old Trafford. O’Rourke has claimed that the Netherlands international has a point to prove after his failed first stint in the Premier League with Manchester United.

The transfer expert has claimed that Erik ten Hag knows his compatriot well and the Dutchman could eye a sensational return to Old Trafford. He told Give Me Sport:

“Depay is another player that has been on the radar at United for a while and Erik ten Hag will know all about him from his Dutch contacts. It does seem like Depay will be moving on from Barcelona so again Depay might come back to Old Trafford and feel he has a point to prove after his first stint didn’t work out.”

Memphis Depay made his dream switch to Barcelona in the summer of 2021 as a free agent after his contract expired at Olympique Lyonnais.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Memphis Depay been mentioned a few times as kind of striker @ManUtd might try + sign next month. Doesn't mean they will but when you add availability to Ten Hag's 'it has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria' it does not leave many options.

He had an impressive debut campaign for the Blaugrana and finished the season as the club's top-scorer with 13 goals in all competitions.

However, he has struggled for game time this season following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

The former Manchester United flop has played just 131 minutes of football for the Blaugrana across competitions this season, scoring once in the process.

Depay previously endured a forgettable stint with the Red Devils that lasted only a year and a half.

The versatile forward played 53 games for Manchester United, having scored on just seven occasions while providing six assists.

Depay revived his career at Lyon but is in need of another revival after failing to make the grade at Barcelona.

Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes question Manchester United forward

Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes have questioned Anthony Martial's career at Old Trafford.

Martial has endured amixed fortunes during his time at Old Trafford since his £36 million move (potentially rising to £58 million) from AS Monaco in 2015.

Speaking on BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand said:

“I’d love to find out from him, is he satisfied with what he’s doing in a Man United shirt? His Man United career, is Martial happy with what he’s achieved?"

This is his EIGHTH season at the club. He's proved conclusively that he's not reliable enough to lead the forward line at a top club How long will Manchester United wait for Anthony Martial to deliver consistently?This is his EIGHTH season at the club. He's proved conclusively that he's not reliable enough to lead the forward line at a top club #MUFC How long will Manchester United wait for Anthony Martial to deliver consistently?This is his EIGHTH season at the club. He's proved conclusively that he's not reliable enough to lead the forward line at a top club #MUFC

“I hope he is not happy because there’s so much more. When he burst onto the scene at Old Trafford scoring those goals against Liverpool, everyone’s going, ‘Oh my God, this teenager,’ £50m, Thierry Henry vibes.”

Paul Scholes, meanwhile, has claimed that Martial has all the talent to become a top forward but lacks the mentality. He said:

“There’s no doubt he’s got everything. He can go either way, he’s strong, powerful, mentality might be the only question mark. Can he do it? Can he fire Man United to win the league? Can he score 25 goals? Can he be consistent?”

