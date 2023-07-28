“He has a point to prove, like everyone else” – Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes names 7 teammates who must step up next season

Newly appointed Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has named seven teammates who must step up this campaign. The Portugal international has been recently assigned the armband by Erik Ten Hag after Harry Maguire was stripped of the role.

Fernandes, who has been one of the most consistent performers for the Red Devils over the years, has urged seven players to take more responsibility this season.

The Manchester United skipper has claimed that summer signing Mason Mount has a point to prove but he is not the only one. He also named the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Andre Onana, Maguire, and Vicor Lindelof who need to perform at their very best.

He said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“He [Mount] has a point to prove, like everyone else. I have a point to prove. So does Licha [Lisandro Martinez], Casemiro, Rapha [Varane], Andre [Onana], Harry [Maguire] and Victor [Lindelof]."

Speaking about new signing Mount, Fernandes has hailed the Englishman's range of passing and ability to contribute with goals. He also warned the former Chelsea player of the expectations that come with playing at a big club. He added:

“It’s not about him [Mount]. He doesn’t have to prove anything more than anyone else. He has goals and assists in him. He can create chances, so we are expecting a lot from him. But he’s aware of that. He’s at a big club and he knows the expectations on him will be big.”

Fernandes also claimed that the Red Devils need to score more goals this season after struggling in that department last time out. He opined:

“We're underperforming [in terms of scoring goals] and we're aware of it. But others have to contribute in that area and, in Mason Mount, we have a player capable of scoring goals, to put Rashford into the position to score more goals and, as a team, we have to score more.”

Manchester United were not at their best as they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, July 27. They next take on Borussia Dortmund on Monday, July 31.

Erik ten Hag explains reason behind appointing Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United captain

Erik ten Hag has opened up on his decision to appoint Bruno Fernandes as the new Manchester United skipper. The Dutchman has claimed that he sees Fernandes as an inspirational leader with high standards and a good understanding of the game.

When quizzed on his decision to hand Fernandes the armband, the former Ajax manager said:

"Why Bruno? He's an inspirational leader, a lot of game understanding, a high standing in the team, he has a social connector, that's why."

Bruno Fernandes has been excellent for the Red Devils since his £67.6 million switch from Sporting CP in 2020. He has made a total of 164 appearances for Manchester United to date, scoring 64 times and providing 54 assists in the process.