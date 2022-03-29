"He is in pole position" - Michel Platini says 23-year-old superstar will win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future

Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Michel Platini has insisted that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has “everything” to win the Golden Ball multiple times.

The 23-year-old forward is arguably the best player in the world right now. He is quick off his mark, lethal in front of goal, and has an impressive work ethic. The 2018 World Cup winner also has a knack for stepping up in big games and single-handedly influencing matches for his clubs and country.

Mbappe was Monaco’s standout performer in their title-winning 2016-17 campaign. Most recently, he scored both of Paris’ goals in a 3-2 (aggregate) Champions League round-of-16 defeat to Real Madrid. Additionally, he scored four goals in his first World Cup for France in 2018, which was astonishing for the then-18-year-old.

Platini believes the Frenchman has all it takes to become football’s new front-man, to be a “great star” in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi era. Backing Mbappe to take the mantle from the superstars who share 12 Ballons d'Or between them, the 66-year-old said (via RMC Sport):

“We have lived 15 extraordinary years with two exceptional players who have won everything, Ronaldo and Messi. He [Mbappe] is in pole position for the future. The future is in front of him, he can win everything. He is the player who should be the future great star of the years to come. He is the best French player now. He has everything to be the best, to be Ballon d’Or several times.”

The former Monaco man has featured in 37 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season, registering 26 goals and 17 assists. He is Les Bleus' leading scorer as well as assist-provider in the 2021-22 campaign.

Kylian Mbappe might not be the favorite for the 2022 Ballon d'Or

Following the revisions made to the Ballon d'Or rules, footballers are set to be judged for their achievements over the course of the season. Previously, they used to be judged for their accomplishments over a calendar year, which gave them a second chance in their country’s colors.

Considering Mbappe has already crashed out of the Champions League and French Cup, he’s not in the best position to win the accolade this year. The same goes for his team-mate, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

If the PSG stars produce something spectacular at the World Cup later this year, they might get an edge in next year’s grand gala.

