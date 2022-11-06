"He is not a positional player" - PSG superstar Neymar's relationship with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe analyzed by manager Christophe Galtier 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has analyzed Neymar's chemistry on the pitch with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Mesi have fired on all cylinders this campaign under new PSG manager Christophe Galtier.

The French manager has used Neymar in a different role this campaign and it has worked wonders. The Brazilian has mostly featured as a number ten behind the attacking duo of Messi and Mbappe.

Galtier has analyzed how he tweaked the Brazilian superstar's game to bring the most out of him and combine him with Messi and Mbappe.

The PSG manager has described the former Barcelona attacker as the link between attack and defence. Galtier said in his press conference ahead of PSG's game against FC Lorient (viaRMC Sport):

“To be good, to be effective, with a relationship with Mbappe and Messi. He has this ability and desire to be very mobile."

"He likes to come very low to get the ball out, also when it is necessary to give a hand on the weak times."

"He is the link between the offensive sector and the defense. He is not a third midfielder."

Galtier has hailed Neymar's versatility and adaptability as well as his hunger to make something happen for his team.

The Frenchman has insisted that the Brazilian would be wasted if he is restricted to playing as a positional footballer. He added:

"But in the national team, he is often in a three-man midfield. I make sure that he is in his preferred zone. He has this desire to be very active on the field."

“He is not a positional player. To put him in a position would be to deprive himself of his qualities.”

With Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe on fire, PSG will be hopeful about their chances in the Champions League

PSG have come a long way under the ownership of Qatar Sports Investments group, establishing themselves as the dominating force in French football.

However, one trophy that has eluded them over the years is the UEFA Champions League title.

They managed to go all the way to the Champions League final in 2020 but lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

The idea of creating an attacking trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar last summer was a desperate attempt from them for the Champions League title. It did not work out last season but they could be optimistic about their chances this season with the trio in tremendous form.

