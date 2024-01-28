“He practices and practices” - Jack Wilshere names Arsenal youngster as ‘great example’ to teammates

Arsenal U18s coach Jack Wilshere has heaped praise on Michal Rosiak for his behavior in training. He claims that the Polish star is an example for his teammates as he stays back to practice free kicks.

Speaking to the Arsenal club website, Wilshere was in awe of the teenager after his freekick in the 4-0 win over Leicester City. He said:

"He's a great example to the players because he practices and practices. Of course, there are other sides to the game you can practice but he puts in serious dedication to his craft of taking freekicks. He actually tried a bit of a different technique today but it was unsavable. A great goal."

Wilshere also spoke about Osman Kamara after his brace in the same. He added:

"It's been tough for him at times this year because teams are doubling up on him and he's got to find new ways to beat his man. The goals today gave him confidence and I was happy with his performance today."

Jack Wilshere's side moved to third in the South table of the U18 PL. They are two points ahead of Chelsea, who have two games in hand.

Arsenal U18 needed to bounce back after Liverpool thrashing, claims Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere has admitted that his side needed the win over Leicester City on Saturday. He added that they needed the positivity and his players delivered in all aspects.

He said:

"We needed to show character after last week. It was tough for the team as it's probably the first time the players have experienced bad press, and negativity and you need character to overcome it You need to get back to the drawing board, turn up to training and play games even harder. I asked them to show personality by being confident and getting on the ball. There was a lot of personality all over the pitch today so I'm very happy with that."

Arsenal were thrashed 7-1 by Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup last week. The loss saw Jack Wilshere's side crash out of the tournament in the fourth round.