“He would prefer a 1-0 with his own goal to a 5-0” – Former Real Madrid man reflects on ‘self-centered’ ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Jerzy Dudek has stated that his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is "self-centred" in nature and has a great desire to win.

Dudek said he and his fellow Real Madrid teammates would rather win 1-0 with the Portuguese superstar netting a goal than win 5-0 without him on the scoresheet.

However, the 48-year-old claims that Ronaldo is a normal person but understands why he is perceived differently from the outside. The former Liverpool goalkeeper compares Ronaldo to Raul. Jerzy Dudek said:

"Raul was a really arrogant character, but all in all he was a normal guy. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is very self-centered but has a great desire to win. I'm sure he would prefer a 1-0 with his own goal to a 5-0 without finding the way. of the goal. Behind the scenes, however, he is an absolutely normal guy, but I understand that he can be perceived differently from the outside."

Jerzy Dudek spent four seasons at Real Madrid following his successful stint at Liverpool. However, the Polish shot-stopper was always seen as a backup to Iker Casillas. Dudek only made 12 appearances for Los Blancos before retiring from the sport in 2011.

The 48-year-old goalkeeper was part of the squad when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the club for the then world-record fee £80 million.

Ronaldo is currently Real Madrid's record goalscorer. The 36-year-old forward scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions. The Portuguese superstar decided to leave the club in 2018 to join Serie A giants Juventus.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Jerzey Dudek on Ronaldo:



"He was self-centered, incredibly competitive and a winner ."



[AS] Jerzey Dudek on Ronaldo:"He was self-centered, incredibly competitive and a winner ."[AS] https://t.co/4jYCywvmrA

Cristiano Ronaldo has been successful even after leaving Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a successful career even after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu to join Juventus and later Manchester United. The 36-year-old forward spent three seasons in Italy and went on to score 101 goals in 134 appearances. His goals guided Juventus to two league titles and a Copa Italia.

Ronaldo later decided to leave Juventus to rejoin Manchester United in the summer of 2021. The 36-year-old forward is currently United's highest goalscorer so far this season.

Ronaldo has netted 14 goals in 21 appearances for Manchester United this season, with six of those strikes coming in the Champions League.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Red Devils have been heavily reliant on Ronaldo for goals. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood are the club's second highest goalscorers but have scored just five goals apiece.

Edited by Diptanil Roy