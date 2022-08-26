"He has been the Premier League's best player in the first month" - Jamie Carragher lavishes praise on 'game-changing' player

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as the best player in the Premier League this season so far.

The Brazilian international made his move to the Emirates this summer for a fee of £45 million after a trophy-laden spell with Manchester City.

Jesus has made an exhilarating start to life at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and has been the force behind the transformation of the Gunners this campaign.

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has hailed the Brazilian international as a game-changing signing for the north London club. Carragher has also claimed that Jesus has been the standout performer in the Premier League so far this season.

In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher wrote:

"No matter how early it is, Arsenal look sharper and better equipped than a year ago. Gabriel Jesus could be a game-changing signing. He has been the Premier League’s best player in the first month."

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Ronaldinho on Gabriel Jesus: “When Gabriel joined Manchester City I said he would go on to be one of the best players in the world. When he was given a chance, he showed what he was capable of - but at Manchester City he was never shown the love … 🗣Ronaldinho on Gabriel Jesus: “When Gabriel joined Manchester City I said he would go on to be one of the best players in the world. When he was given a chance, he showed what he was capable of - but at Manchester City he was never shown the love … https://t.co/IbQJmOmxgM

Arsenal are at the top of the league table and are the only team with a 100% record this season.

Gabriel Jesus has found the back of the net twice for Arteta's side while also providing three assists in the process. Jesus has been excellent for the Gunners, catching the eye with his wonderful link-up play and goalscoring ability.

Alongside the four-time Premier League winner, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko have also been impressive for the Gunners.

Gabriel Jesus looks like a player reborn this Premier League season

During his years at Manchester City, Jesus was never quite trusted by Pep Guardiola to play the centre forward role. The Brazilian often played second fiddle to Sergio Aguero before the Argentine superstar left for Barcelona in 2021.

Even after Aguero's exit, Guardiola did not hand Jesus a starting role up front and used him as a bit-part player mainly on the flanks.

Despite never being an automatic starter at the Etihad Stadium, Jesus scored a total of 95 goals and produced 46 assists in 235 games for the Cityzens.

Arteta deserves praise for backing the Brazilian to succeed at the Emirates. At 25, Jesus still has his best days ahead of him and could become a force to reckon with at Arsenal.

The Gunners will next be in action in the Premier League against Fulham on Saturday (August 27).

