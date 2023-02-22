"He could pretty much name his own paycheck" - Manchester United warned about 'Ronaldo rule' as they aim to keep superstar at the club

Manchester United might have to snub the newly-implemented 'Cristiano Ronaldo' rule to tie Marcus Rashford down to a new deal at the club, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Rashford has been in red-hot form for the Red Devils since Ronaldo left the club in November last year. He has scored 10 goals in as many Premier League matches since returning from the FIFA World Cup.

Tying the England international down to a new long-term contract is increasingly becoming a priority for Manchester United. His current deal with the club expires at the end of next season.

Crook has now revealed that both parties are keen to extend their association well beyond 2024. The journalist stated that the English giants are particularly determined to get it across the line considering the player's form. He said on talkSPORT:

"They're working away, Manchester United.

"I think there is a willingness on behalf of him to sign a new deal with his boyhood club. Clearly, there is a big willingness on Manchester United to get him signed up for a long-term deal because he's just about the best striker in Europe at the moment in time, isn't he?"

Crook also disclosed that the Old Trafford outfit are likely to trigger the option to extend the Englishman's contract by another 12 months. He said:

"They've got a year's option on the end of his contract, which they will trigger, so it is not an immediate urgency, but I think they want to get him tied down."

The reporter, though, suggested that Manchester United's newly-implemented 'Ronaldo rule' could hinder their hopes of convincing Rashford to sign a long-term deal. He added:

"What's interesting is they've got this 'Ronaldo rule' that they are trying to implement where no one player earns significantly more than anybody else.

"I think they might have to test the waters when it comes to Marcus Rashford because every goal he scores he could pretty much name his own paycheck."

What is Manchester United's 'Ronaldo rule'?

The 'Ronaldo rule' is an idea the Red Devils are reportedly implementing at the club following the forward's exit. The regulation has been introduced to prevent players from earning significantly more than their teammates.

There was a significant wage gap between the players at Old Trafford when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was in the squad. He was allegedly earning £500,000 a week before terminating his contract by mutual consent in November.

According to reports, Erik ten Hag's side no longer want any of their players earning more than £200,000 a week in wages.

