Manchester United set to implement 'Cristiano Ronaldo' rule to limit salaries of players - Reports 

To prevent players from earning ‘significantly more’ than their teammates, Manchester United have reportedly introduced a 'Cristiano Ronaldo rule' which caps player wages at £200,000 a week.

The decision was made after Ronaldo, who was earning around £500,000 a week, terminated his contract with the club in November last year.

This is said to be the latest step in Erik ten Hag's quest to build a harmonious and unified squad at the club. The Dutchman, along with chief executive Richard Arnold, jointly took the decision to introduce the salary cap, according to The Daily Mail.

Goalkeeper David de Gea will be the first player to be impacted by this rule, as the Spaniard currently earns £375,000 per week and his contract expires at the end of the season.

Senior players like Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are in the £180,000 to £200,000 a week pay bracket and the club hopes to not breach that level going forward.

The Red Devils, however, might run into trouble with Marcus Rashford. They recently activated a one-year extension in his contract, which is said to be worth £400,000 per week. With several European clubs showing interest in acquiring his services, it is unclear if Rashford will agree to adhere to the new wage structure and renew his contract.

Al-Nassr axe star player to register Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

After terminating his contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The 37-year-old, however, wasn't eligible to play for the Saudi Pro League side as they had the maximum number of foreign players registered. Ronaldo is their ninth foreign player, one more than the limit prescribed by the league.

Al-Nassr have reportedly solved the problem by terminating their contract with Vincent Aboubakar.

Aboubakar, who impressed with Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by scoring two goals and providing one assist, is now a free agent. Interestingly, he has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days. The English giants were rumored to have made a loan offer for him for his services, along with Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Red Devils are said to be keen on signing a forward this month as Ronaldo's departure has left them with just Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as striker options, two very injury-prone players.

