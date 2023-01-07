Al-Nassr register Cristiano Ronaldo after they release star player to make space for Portuguese icon in squad - Reports

Al-Nassr have axed Vincent Aboubakar from their team to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad, according to Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Riyadh [via GOAL].

Manchester United terminated their contract with Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent in November. The forward then spent over a month without a club and even played the FIFA World Cup as a free agent.

However, Ronaldo put uncertainty about his future to bed by joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr earlier this week. He has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Middle East outfit.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, though, was not eligible to play for Al-Nassr until now. The Saudi Arabian club have only recently completed the registration of the player to their squad, according to the aforementioned source.

Al-Aalami have terminated forward Aboubakar's contract to make room for Ronaldo, as per the report. Having been released by the club, the Cameroon international is now available on a free transfer.

Aboubakar notably impressed for the Cameroon national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored two goals and provided an assist in three matches for the Indomitable Lions.

Al-Nassr, though, opted to ax him from their squad to register Ronaldo in the team. This meant Aboubakar was forced to leave the club a year and a half before his contract was due to expire.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Al-Nassr canceled Vincent Aboubakar's contract and Cristiano Ronaldo registered in his place.

🟡 #AlNassr #النصر Al-Nassr canceled Vincent Aboubakar's contract and Cristiano Ronaldo registered in his place. 🚨 Al-Nassr canceled Vincent Aboubakar's contract and Cristiano Ronaldo registered in his place.🇨🇲 🇵🇹 🟡 #AlNassr #النصر https://t.co/mJwtfncFL5

It is worth noting that the former FC Porto frontman has been linked with a shock move to Manchester United in recent days. There have been claims that the Red Devils have made a loan offer for him.

With Aboubakar now seemingly available on a free transfer, it remains to be seen if Manchester United will pursue a deal for him. The English giants are in the market for a new striker, having parted ways with Ronaldo.

When could Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo is now eligible to play for Al-Nassr, having had his name registered by the club. However, he still has to wait a little longer before making his debut for the team.

The Portuguese icon is currently serving a two-match ban for an act he did during his time with Manchester United. He was handed a suspension after he was found guilty of smashing an Everton fan's phone in April last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo will thus have to watch Al-Nassr's upcoming match against Al-Shabab from the stands. He is likely to make his first appearance for the club in their Saudi Pro League clash against Ettifaq on January 22.

Poll : 0 votes