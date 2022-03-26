“He is not a priority” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona are not focused on signing 28-year-old forward at the moment

Barcelona has been without that creative spark this season, filling the number ten role ever since the departure of Lionel Messi.

To try and plug this hole, they were reportedly keeping tabs on another Argentinian wizard, Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

However, a fresh update from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Catalan side isn't going to make him a priority at the moment.

The statement read:

“From what I’m told, his agent is exploring many opportunities and many clubs are exploring the chance to sign Dybala as a free agent."

“But at the moment, nothing’s serious, or shall I say nothing’s advanced between Dybala and Barcelona.”

Although Barcelona hasn't had a quiet January window, they're still looking to sign more players this summer.

“We know Barcelona are keeping themselves busy with many-many free agents, having already signed Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen will be signed in the coming weeks too.

"So everything is in place for Barcelona with some free agents, but with Dybala, there’s nothing substantial as he is not a priority for Barca.”

The 28-year-old will be a free agent at the end of this campaign as his current deal with Juventus expires.

Contract negotiations were reportedly going smoothly in October for him to extend his time in Turin until 2026.

However, Juventus decided to change their proposal towards the forward, making him switch his mind.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is to leave the club this summer as a free agent after fresh talks failed to find a resolution over his future ✍️ Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is to leave the club this summer as a free agent after fresh talks failed to find a resolution over his future ✍️

Since then, Serie A challengers Inter Milan and English giants Tottenham Hotspur have all shown interest in the Argentine.

Would Dybala suit Xavi's Barcelona?

There's no doubt about it that since Xavi's arrival, the Catalan side has reinbersed it's iconic 'Tiki Taka' style of football.

Winter transfer window signings Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres have linked up nicely with Frenchman Ousmane Dembele to form a solid partnership.

Adding a No.10 just behind the front three could give the La Liga challengers one of the most frightening front lines in world football, especially if that someone is Paulo Dybala.

The Tiki Taka style of football would suit him down to the tee and give him the amount of time on the ball he deisres.

Although he does miss a few games a season through injury, it is no secret that the 28-year-old is a magician on the ball and can control the game on his own.

JClub 🇮🇹 @blvckgianni Juventus Season Attacking Stats;

Most Goals: Dybala

Most Assists: Dybala

Most Big Chances Created: Dybala

Most Key Passes per game: Dybala

Most Dribbles per game: Dybala



It doesn’t matter how many games he misses, he is still our most important player. Resign Dybala. Juventus Season Attacking Stats;Most Goals: Dybala Most Assists: Dybala Most Big Chances Created: Dybala Most Key Passes per game: Dybala Most Dribbles per game: Dybala It doesn’t matter how many games he misses, he is still our most important player. Resign Dybala. https://t.co/bzOypTgojL

Signing Dybala would be a massive boost to the squad as he is in his 'prime' years and still plays with flare and confidence.

The creativity behind the front three could be menacing with the amount of pace, skill and finishing ability between them.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Would Dybala suit Barcelona? Yes No 6 votes so far