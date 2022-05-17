“He probably didn’t want me going over there” – Jordan Henderson opens up on conversation with Chelsea’s Mason Mount after missed penalty against Liverpool in FA Cup final

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that he went over to console Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after the FA Cup final on May 14.

Liverpool triumphed on penalties, with Mount missing the final crucial spot-kick. Henderson was pictured in deep conversation with his international team-mate after the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Anfield Watch), the Reds' skipper revealed the nature of his discussion, stating:

''That is always a big thing for me."

''You've got to be respectful to the opponent, especially with players you play with from your national team.

''You know how good they are and that they are good people, especially in penalty shootouts, it's never nice for people to miss penalties.

He continued:

''I knew he'd be feeling really down and to be honest, he probably didn't want me going over there thinking back. I wanted to give him a bit of support because he's a top player, a great lad and he's still very young."

Henderson tipped Mount to redeem himself, saying:

''He's got the world at his feet and I'm sure he'll bounce back, and when he gets the opportunity again, he'll step up and put the ball in the back of the net.”

The victory marked the second time Liverpool were triumphing over Chelsea on penalties in a Cup final this season. The Reds became the most successful side in the history of the League Cup when they defeated the Blues in the final in February this year.

The result of the FA Cup final highlighted Liverpool and Chelsea's contrasting end to the season

Chelsea came into the current season with high expectations, having secured an unlikely UEFA Champions League triumph last term.

They followed this up with victories in the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup but on the strength of this season's display, they failed to live up to expectations.

Two cup defeats left a bitter pill to swallow. Their FA Cup loss meant they became the first team to ever lose three finals on the trot.

Furthermore, off-field issues have been exacerbated by sanctions placed on former owner Roman Abramovich, while some key players are also departing Stamford Bridge.

The west London outfit will enter next season with a lot of uncertainty and this goes in contrast to Liverpool, who are currently flying high.

The Reds have grown from strength to strength under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship and are on course for an unprecedented quadruple. They trail league leaders Manchester City by four points, but have a game in hand. The Reds will also travel to Paris for the Champions League final on May 28 against Real Madrid.

Their squad depth is also impressive, with a few additions expected over the summer. Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season, Liverpool have already exceeded expectations and fans of the club are within their right to look ahead with optimism.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit