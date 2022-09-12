"He probably needs more game time" - Arsenal legend believes 22-year-old isn't developing as well as he'd like 

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has claimed that Albert Sambi Lokonga’s development has slowed down at the Emirates Stadium and believes the midfielder needs regular minutes to improve further.

Lokonga, who joined the Gunners last summer for a £17 million fee from Anderlecht, has been serving as an understudy to experienced midfield duo Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. With Partey injured, Lokonga has started the last three games for Arsenal, producing decent performances.

Cambell, who scored 52 goals in 193 matches for the Gunners across competitions, was asked to comment on the highly-rated young midfielder’s development. He claimed that Lokonga’s development had hit a snag, claiming that it could be fixed by regular game time. Campbell told the Highbury Squad (via HITC):

“He’s probably not where he needs to be in his development because he probably needs more game time.

“He’s only played three games this season. If Partey’s fit, then he’s out of the team and he’s probably only going to get starts in the Europa League. So, Sambi isn’t probably where he (should be).”

The Englishman continued:

“Do you remember in the documentary where he was bleating about not playing and stuff? Then, Eddie (Nketiah) turned around and said ‘well, I am not playing, so you shut up and don’t moan’.

“But it’s because he wants to play. He’s a young man who is used to playing. Is he where he should be in his development? Probably not because he needs game time. I think he has done pretty well in that midfield area, considering he doesn’t play. He’s more progressive than Elneny.”

Lokonga has thus far played 29 games for Arsenal across competitions. He is yet to score or assist for Arteta’s side.

Marquinhos impresses in his Arsenal debut

Marquinhos was given the opportunity to make a case for himself in the Gunners’ Europa League opener against FC Zurich on Thursday (September 8). Playing his first match for the Londoners, he made the most of his chance in Zurich, scoring a goal and providing an assist in a 2-1 win for Arteta’s men.

In addition to scoring and setting up Edward Nketiah for the second goal, Marquinhos tormented the opposition with his pace, power, and dribbling ability. If Marquinhos can make a habit of impressing his boss during the opportunities he gets, he could soon become a familiar face in the first team.

