"He probably said something" - McTominay makes hilarious admission about Ten Hag before brace in dramatic Manchester United win

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has discussed his two-goal performance that saw the Red Devils come back to beat Brentford 2-1 on the weekend.

He humorously revealed that the intense noise from the stands made it almost impossible to understand Erik ten Hag's strategic guidelines just before his match-turning display.

As United appeared to be heading towards a heart-wrenching defeat after Mathias Jensen's unexpected first goal, the tables turned in the injury time. McTominay emerged as a crucial substitution with just a trifling three minutes of regular play left.

His significance was immediately felt. After an exquisite 93rd-minute goal that seemed to salvage a draw, McTominay then headed in the winning goal three minutes later. This happened following a header by Harry Maguire that perfectly set him up in the penalty zone.

When asked what Erik ten Hag told him to do when he was subbed on, McTominay shared (quotes via Metro):

"It was very loud, the fans were roaring us on so I couldn’t hear fully. He probably said something like: ‘Go on and score,’ which is what I did. That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it."

Manchester United eye PSG's Mukiele for potential January move

According to a report from Football Transfers, Paris Saint-Germain's Nordi Mukiele has garnered significant attention from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch appears keen on securing the adaptable defender's services in the upcoming January transfer season.

After transitioning to PSG from RB Leipzig just a year ago, Mukiele has found it challenging to cement a consistent place in the starting XI. He has racked up just 26 matches since the summer of 2022. Given these circumstances, an exit from the reigning Ligue 1 champions might be an enticing proposition for the defender.

In this scenario, Manchester United have emerged as a potential destination offering him enhanced playtime. The Red Devils' current roster has Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka vying for the right-back position. Despite Wan-Bissaka's noted potential, his recent displays haven't been commendable.

Dalot would benefit from heightened competition from Mukiele. The allure of joining a Premier League heavyweight like Manchester United might be compelling for the 25-year-old Mukiele.

However, a pivotal consideration will be the financial agreement between both clubs. Having invested approximately £13.5 million in the player, PSG will look to ensure a profitable outcome in any potential deal.