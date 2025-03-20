"He probably doesn't think: 'I'm a leader here'" - Chelsea hero John Terry shares opinion on Cole Palmer amid struggle for form

Chelsea legend John Terry has shared his thoughts on the status of star forward Cole Palmer at the club in an interview. The Manchester City academy graduate has been exceptional since joining the Blues in the summer of 2023 but has suffered a dip in form since the turn of the year.

Cole Palmer carted home various accolades after his debut campaign in blue, winning the league's Young Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year awards. He led the league in combined goal contributions, scoring 22 times and providing 11 assists as the Blues finished sixth.

In an interview with The Sun, former captain Terry named Palmer as a leader in the Chelsea squad due to his incredible standards since arriving at the club. He excused the 22-year-old for his recent dip in form, pointing out that he was instrumental in the first half of the season.

“He probably doesn't think: 'I'm a leader here', but he's leading the group with his standards - 'This is the standard you probably need to get up to. You need to get as fit as me'. From afar people look at captains and leadership as if you've got to be that big vocal guy, screaming, shouting, barking orders. I think it's very different now.

"A lot of players now do it in the way they're playing. He certainly falls under that category. Cole's probably leading the way he likes to lead. He's been incredible for us. He's taken a lot of the heat in terms of our dip, but also in terms of our first part of the season.

"It was probably all him, with his goals, contributions, work rate. Everything Chelsea were doing well revolved around him. Teams have obviously identified that he's the big threat and there needs to be a real focus."

Palmer leads the way among Chelsea's players this season for goal contributions, with 14 goals and six assists to his name despite failing to score in 10 games. His goal tally is only matched by Christopher Nkunku, the bulk of whose goals have come against weaker teams in cup competitions.

Chelsea have struggled alongside Palmer since the turn of the year, dropping from second in the league to fourth. The England international is currently out injured, and will hope to find his rhythm once again when he returns to action.

Chelsea academy hopeful turns down contract extension: Reports

Chelsea academy star Donnell McNeilly has turned down an offer from the club to extend his deal beyond this summer, as per reports. The 19-year-old striker is set to become a free agent at the end of the season as his contract is set to expire.

Daily Mail reports that Enzo Maresca's side have sent a contract offer for the teenage striker to remain at the club beyond this season, but he has turned down the offer. The youngster, a versatile attacker, has yet to debut for the first team despite his obvious talent, leading him to consider his future.

McNeilly has scored 10 goals in 16 appearances in the PL2 for the Chelsea U-21s this season, adding two assists. The youngster has been ignored by Maresca so far, with 17-year-old Shumaira Mheuka preferred to him for first-team action.

