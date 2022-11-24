"He probably took a look at mine and thought, 'I’ll just leave it'" - Australia star says Kylian Mbappe refused to swap shirts with him after 4-1 France loss 

Australian striker Jason Cummings has revealed that France superstar Kylian Mbappe did not want to swap jerseys with him following the Socceroos' 4-1 defeat to Didier Deschamps' men.

Australia locked horns with France in their opening FIFA World Cup fixture on November 23 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. The Socceroos initially took the lead within ten minutes as Craig Goodwin found the back of the net early in the first half.

However, France then rediscovered their scoring form and secured a thumping 4-1 victory over Australia. Adrien Rabiot and Mbappe scored one goal apiece, while Olivier Giroud bagged a brace for his national side.

After the encounter, Cummings tried to approach the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar to obtain his shirt. However, he refused to swap shirts with the Australian striker.

Cummings said (via the Daily Record):

"After the game I was disappointed with the result so I kind of missed my boat a wee bit and then I asked Mbappe, I went to the main man. I asked him and he said, ‘I’ll see you in the changing room’, so I was buzzing. So we went to the changing room, I was with Cammy (Devlin) and I think the kitman came out and he was like, ‘give me your shirts and I’ll go and get Mbappe’s and whatever."

He added:

The forward went on to say:

“I gave him mine, we’re standing there, tops off. Ten minutes later he came back with both the Socceroos kits and he just gave me my top back and he said, ‘nah, he doesn’t want to swap’. He probably took a look at mine and thought, 'I’ll just leave it'."

Cummings settles for France defender's jersey after PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe refuses to swap shirts

The Australian forward then revealed that he tried to get Jules Koundé's jersey after his failed attempt at swapping shirts with the PSG forward.

Cummings, who currently plays for A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners, said (via the aforementioned Daily Record report):

“On my way out, I was walking back, going back to the changing room and I walked past Kounde, and I was like, ‘Kounde, can I get your shirt?’ I took that, just for a little memory. The Mbappe one would have been good. I probably would have sold it anyway.”

France fans were in a frenzy outside Qatar's Al Janoub stadium after their team started their World Cup title defense in style with a 4-1 comeback win against Australia

France and Australia are in Group D along with Tunisia and Denmark for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Deschamps' side finds themselves atop the group table after they secured three points in their victory over the Socceroos, while Australia are at the bottom.

