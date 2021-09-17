"He is probably unhappy" - Dimitar Berbatov claims Manchester United star could be upset about Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return could have left Edinson Cavani and other attackers at Old Trafford unhappy. That is according to former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov.

The Bulgarian explained:

"Two games, three goals for Cristiano Ronaldo back in a red shirt. I'm not surprised by the immediate impact he has made at United and he will only get better as the season goes on. You cannot argue with his goalscoring and the aura that he brings to the team. The fans gave him a great welcome back last Saturday and he repaid them with two well-taken goals."

However, Berbatov is more keen to see how United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer handles his forwards. The Red Devils have plenty of star forwards apart from Cristiano Ronaldo in the form of Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Marital.

"It will be interesting to see how Ole keeps the other players happy. He will have to decide how he uses the likes of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial. This is when managing a talented squad becomes difficult because players will feel hard done by."

"Cavani is probably unhappy. He had a great first season at United and how he's dropped down the pecking order and lost his number seven shirt."

Berbatov added:

"I hope Ole has had an honest conversation with Cavani about his plans for the team. As a player in this situation, you understand that the manager's job is to pick the best team, but you always want to play and become unhappy when you're left out."

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a return to Manchester United after parting ways with Juventus this summer. On his second United debut, the Portuguese displaced Edinson Cavani from the starting lineup. Not only that, he also took the number 7 jersey that Cavani wore last season. The Uruguayan, in turn, took the number 21 which was left vacant after Daniel James' departure to Leeds United.

Edinson Cavani could see his playing time reduce this season with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Manchester United this season

Also Read

Thanks to his previous Premier League experience, Cristiano Ronaldo needed no time to set the English top flight on fire upon his arrival. The Portuguese made his second Manchester United debut in the clash with Newcastle United last weekend. Ronaldo bagged a brace to help his side earn a vital 4-1 victory.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner followed it up with another brilliant goal during his side's 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek. Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack once again when the Red Devils take on West Ham United on Sunday (September 19).

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra