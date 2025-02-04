“He is the problem”, “Believe he’s ‘below average’” - Fans identify issue with Chelsea star after 2-1 win against West Ham

Fans have pointed out an issue with Chelsea forward Jadon Sancho after his performance for the side in their 2-1 win over West Ham. The Manchester United loanee failed to impress for the Blues as they came from behind to win at home in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho made his 18th league appearance for the Blues as they hosted West Ham just over a week after their 3-1 chastening at Manchester City. The English winger had a game to forget and was hauled off by coach Enzo Maresca after just 52 minutes.

Sancho has registered two goals and four assists in the league since joining the Blues on loan with an obligation to buy this season. His last goal came on December 8, against Tottenham Hotspur, and his last assist came exactly a month ago, against Crystal Palace. The 24-year-old has now gone four games without a goal or an assist, leading some fans to complain about him.

Several fans took to X to share their thoughts on the former Borussia Dortmund man and what he has shown so far in his loan spell.

A fan pointed out that the forward has proven that Manchester United were not the problem.

"Jadon Sancho keeps proving that Manchester United wasn't the problem", they wrote.

Another mocked Chelsea fans for their earlier comments on the forward.

"Lmao 😂 that fr@us “we took their best winger” they said 😂😂😂", they wrote.

A fan was of the opinion that the 24-year-old has proved himself in blue, and Manchester United were indeed the problem.

"Jadon Sancho has proven that Manchester United was the problem. Marcus Rashford will do the same, just like Anthony", they posted.

Another fan shared a similar sentiment, implying that the forward has been playing well.

"Always. Whoever left Man United often play very well", they posted.

A fan agreed that Manchester United were never Sancho's problem.

"Facts was pretty obvious", they commented.

Another fan clearly accused him of being the problem.

"He is the problem", they wrote.

A fan disagreed with the opinion that Manchester United were not the problem with Sancho, pointing out that he 'owns' former manager Erik ten Hag.

"Clown he owns eth", they wrote.

Jadon Sancho completed eight of ten passes he attempted during his time on the pitch and attempted two shots, neither of which were on target. He completed one of two dribbles and played just one pass into the final third.

Sancho failed to deliver an accurate cross and failed to win his sole attempted tackle in the game. The Englishman was taken off for Pedro Neto shortly after the interval in a move that changed the game for Chelsea.

Chelsea edge West Ham to re-enter top four

Chelsea claimed a 2-1 win over West Ham United to regain their place in the league's top four following the result. The Blues won a game at Stamford Bridge in which they trailed at halftime for the first time since December 2013.

The Hammers, managed by former Blues boss Graham Potter, took the lead in the 43rd minute as Jarrod Bowen pounced upon a poor back pass to slot home. The Blues waited until the second half to respond, and they did in the 64th minute when substitute Pedro Neto fired home after a bit of pinball in the West Ham box.

Chelsea had to wait for ten minutes before finding another goal in fortuitous circumstances. Cole Palmer attempted a cross into the box which was turned into his own net by Aaron Wan-Bissaka as he attempted to cut out the cross. Enzo Maresca's side saw out the game as they took full advantage of the slips of teams around them to enter the top four.

