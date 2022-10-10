"He has a problem showing his potential in the Champions League" - Ex-Real Madrid man questions Barcelona attacker's record in big games this season

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek has taken a shot at Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's recent record in big games. The forward fired blanks in the Blaugrana's games against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in a deal worth €45 million in the summer. The Polish striker got off to a brilliant start by scoring six goals in his first five games in La Liga. However, his performances in big games, especially in the UEFA Champions League, haven't been as impressive.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 50': Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

53': Bayern 2-0 Barcelona



Life comes at you fast... 50': Bayern 0-0 Barcelona53': Bayern 2-0 BarcelonaLife comes at you fast... https://t.co/HBKuovP1bL

The striker put up a toothless display in the Blaugrana's 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month. He was also helpless in the 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the same competition last week.

Commenting on the situation, Jerzy Dudek highlighted the striker's struggles in Europe's elite competition this season. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper wrote in his column for Polish outlet, Przeglad Sportowy (via SPORT):

“Barcelona, on the one hand, beat the weakest teams in La Liga, but on the other hand, they cannot beat Bayern and Inter in the Champions League. The question also applies to Robert, who scores a lot and regularly in La Liga, but for now, he has a problem showing his potential in the Champions League."

Dudek has urged Robert Lewandowski to step up and find his shooting boots in big games this season to put his critics in their place. He continued:

“We are all waiting for Robert’s goal, it would certainly reassure all the disgruntled by suggesting that the Pole scores goals only against the weaker teams. This is obviously not true, but supporters of this theory would lose one of their arguments."

Get Italian Football News @_GIFN FT | Inter Milan 1-0 FC Barcelona



Inter shifted to park the bus in the last 10 minutes and they succeeded. Defending in mass was key in getting the win. Putting Lewandowski on complete lockdown and covering all the loose pieces - a defensive mastery from Inter. FT | Inter Milan 1-0 FC BarcelonaInter shifted to park the bus in the last 10 minutes and they succeeded. Defending in mass was key in getting the win. Putting Lewandowski on complete lockdown and covering all the loose pieces - a defensive mastery from Inter.

Robert Lewandowski's numbers for Barcelona so far this term

The striker has enjoyed a prolific start at Barca.

Since joining the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window, the former Bayern Munich striker has now made 11 appearances across all competitions, recording 12 goals and two assists. That includes three goals in the Champions League, which were all scored against Viktoria Plzen and nine goals across eight La Liga matches.

Lewandowski will get the opportunity to prove his big-game pedigree when Barcelona face Inter Milan for the second time this season at Camp Nou on Wednesday (October 12).

Poll : 0 votes