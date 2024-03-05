"He is a proper player" - David Seaman believes 25-year-old Liverpool star 'goes under the radar' sometimes

Arsenal legend David Seaman has lavished praise on Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister after his performance against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend.

The Merseysiders secured a late 1-0 victory over Nuno Espirito Santo's side thanks to Darwin Nunez's header in stoppage time (90+9').

Liverpool's three points against Forest have allowed them to remain at the top of the league table. The Reds are one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, while Arsenal trail the current English champions in third with a similar deficit.

Nunez's header against Forest was set up by Mac Allister, and his assist has earned great plaudits from Seaman. The former Arsenal goalkeeper believes the Argentine World Cup winner is often underappreciated for the things he does on the pitch.

Seaman said (via TBR Football):

“He’s a really good player. He does so many of those, the little passes that link defence from midfield, and midfield to the attack. He’s such a good player."

He added:

"And to top it off with that, even Jurgen Klopp singled him out for the ball in, because he knows how good he is to the team. And I was watching the highlights of it, and I was like, he is a proper player."

Seaman concluded:

“One of those players that goes under the radar a little bit, apart from the fact he’s won the World Cup.”

Mac Allister has registered 31 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, contributing two goals and five assists.

"I would not try to wind Darwin up" - Jurgen Klopp responds to Nottingham Forest fans calling Liverpool's Darwin Nunez 'a sh*t Andy Carroll'

Jurgen Klopp has sent a warning to Nottingham Forest fans for taunting Nunez in the encounter. The Uruguay international missed Liverpool's Carabao Cup win over Chelsea and the FA Cup tie against Southampton due to injury.

He returned to fitness and was subbed on at the hour mark for Andrew Robertson. After the striker came onto the pitch, Forest fans were heard chanting 'You're just a sh*t Andy Carroll', comparing Nunez to the former Liverpool striker who struggled to perform during his time at Anfield.

Their dig aged poorly as the Uruguayan forward went on to score the match-winner in stoppage time. Responding to the chants from Forest fans, Klopp said after the game (via GOAL):

"I would not sing a song like that. I would not try to wind Darwin up."

Nunez has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 38 games across competitions for the Reds this season.