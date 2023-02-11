"He provides a little bit of balance" - Graham Potter explains his decision to hand Chelsea star a surprise start

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed the reason behind Ruben Loftus-Cheek's start against West Ham United on Saturday, February 11. He claims that the midfielder was added to the starting XI to provide more balance in the attack.

Loftus-Cheek made a surprise return to the starting XI for Chelsea on Saturday when they traveled to face West Ham United in the Premier League. The Hammers lost 2-1 in controversial circumstances when they visited Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

Potter named his team to face David Moyes' side and Chelsea fans were surprised to see Loftus-Cheek making his way into the team for Conor Gallagher. Explaining his decision, Potter said:

"He provides a little bit of balance for the attacking players. Against West Ham you have to be strong in the boxes, defend set-pieces, so he helps us in that area as well. He has been building his fitness up and we're looking forward to seeing him play."

Speaking about the team's preparations, Potter added:

"We've had a positive week. We've benefited from time together. At the same time we have some young players there who need to connect on the Premier League stage. That's the test for us against a well-organised, hard to play against West Ham side, but we're excited for the team, we're looking forward to it."

Chelsea manager on facing West Ham United away

The Blues haven't been great away from home this season. However, Graham Potter won when he took his old side, Brighton & Hove Albion, to the London Stadium earlier this season, winning 2-0.

The Englishman, however, is not willing to keep that in his thoughts while preparing for the match on Saturday and said:

"Well as I said previously, it's a totally different context, a different occasion. I think West Ham-Chelsea brings a different edge to it being a London derby and the relationship between the two clubs, the fans etc. It's a totally different situation. But it was nice to win there and hopefully, we can do it again."

Speaking about the Hammers, Potter continued:

"Whenever I watch West Ham and certainly historically they're always tough games. David Moyes's sides are always competitive and organised. Everyone knows what they're doing, they have some really good players, they attack the spaces well, defend in numbers and defend well, set pieces are strong."

Chelsea could become the first away team to win five matches at the London Stadium with a win today.

