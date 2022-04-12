"He has pulled the wool over the fans’ eyes" - Paul Merson delivers damning verdict on 29-year-old Chelsea star

Paul Merson has given a damning verdict on Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool show interest in signing him.

Merson compared Rudiger to David Luiz, saying that the 29-year-old defender has 'pulled the wool over the fans' eyes'.

David Luiz arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea in 2019 but the player failed to leave a lasting impact on the team's performance and left for Flamengo in 2021.

LiverpoolNews_365 @LFCNews_365



fn365.co.uk/liverpool/paul…

[Source: HITC]



#lfc #ynwa Paul Merson says Liverpool & Spurs target Antonio Rudiger is like David Luiz[Source: HITC] Paul Merson says Liverpool & Spurs target Antonio Rudiger is like David Luizfn365.co.uk/liverpool/paul…[Source: HITC] #lfc #ynwa https://t.co/lP1emZ5IhT

Paul Merson believes Antonio Rudiger will not be a good buy for Tottenham Hotspur if they do not play a back three. Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign the German defender while he is also getting linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Merson is of the opinion that Antonio Rudiger is good for a defensive setup where the team plays with only three players in the backline. The Football Pundit added that the 29-year-old Chelsea star is yet to show his prowess in the back four defensive setup.

Speaking to Sky Sports show, Paul Merson shared his views on Antonio Rudiger's potential arrival at Tottenham Hotspur. He said:

“He struggles in a four. I watched him when Tottenham come to Stamford Bridge. He did what Newcastle didn’t do the week before, when Kane went into deep, he just went in with him and followed him everywhere. He can do that because they are playing three at the back. You go with two at the back, then you are in trouble. This is a problem. You play to your strengths. He’s had a good season.''

Paul Merson added that Antonio Rudiger has been fortunate while playing for Tuchel's team and the fans love him only because he is playing well for the team. Merson also drew similarities between Rudiger and former Chelsea star David Luiz. He added:

“He has been fortunate. He has pulled the wool over the fans’ eyes in a way. He’s not signing for Chelsea and the fans love him. It’s only because he’s playing well. I think if you don’t play a three, then I don’t think it’s a good buy, in my opinion. Playing in a three he’s the best about. He’s like David Luiz. Exactly the same type of player.”

Thomas Tuchel dares Chelsea players to upset Real Madrid in Champions League clash

The Chelsea manager has dared his players to upset Real Madrid in the Champions League clash. The Blues are set to face the 13-time Champions League winners in the second tie of the two-leg quarterfinal clash. Thomas Tuchel's side trail Los Blancos by 3-1 from the first leg and will play their second match at the Santiago Bernabeau on Tuesday.

Ahead of their clash against Real Madrid in Spain, Tuchel wants his players to dream of a win. He said:

“You’re always allowed to dream and it is sometimes important to imagine things and to dream about it."

Edited by Diptanil Roy